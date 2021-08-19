CSISD trustee election draws five names, BISD trustees face no challengers

The filing period closed Monday for the Bryan and College Station school board trustee elections, which will be on the November ballot.

Five candidates filed for the two positions up for election on the College Station school board. Neither incumbent is running for re-election, so both Place 1 and Place 2 at-large positions will be new members to the school board.

Darin Paine and Amy Alge have filed for Place 1, which is currently held by board president Mike Nugent.

Blaine Decker, Kim Ege and Mengmeng Gu will vie for Place 2, which is currently held by board member Amanda Green.

All of the College Station school board’s seven places are at-large positions, meaning anyone who lives in the school district’s boundaries can serve in any of the seven places.

Alge had filed on Aug. 9 to run for the Place 2 positon but withdrew that application on Monday and filed to run for Place 1, giving Paine an opponent.

In the Bryan school board trustee election, no one filed to run against the three incumbents.