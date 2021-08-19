 Skip to main content
CSISD trustee election draws five names, BISD trustees face no challengers
The filing period closed Monday for the Bryan and College Station school board trustee elections, which will be on the November ballot.

Five candidates filed for the two positions up for election on the College Station school board. Neither incumbent is running for re-election, so both Place 1 and Place 2 at-large positions will be new members to the school board.

Darin Paine and Amy Alge have filed for Place 1, which is currently held by board president Mike Nugent.

Blaine Decker, Kim Ege and Mengmeng Gu will vie for Place 2, which is currently held by board member Amanda Green.

All of the College Station school board’s seven places are at-large positions, meaning anyone who lives in the school district’s boundaries can serve in any of the seven places.

Alge had filed on Aug. 9 to run for the Place 2 positon but withdrew that application on Monday and filed to run for Place 1, giving Paine an opponent.

In the Bryan school board trustee election, no one filed to run against the three incumbents.

Mark McCall, current school board president, will continue serving in the at-large Place 7 position. Trustee Ruthie Waller will serve another term representing Single Member District 4. David Stasny will serve a full term in the Single Member District 5 position.

Stasny was appointed to the SMD 5 seat in February to fill Doug Wunneburger’s term after Wunneburger moved out of the district and could not complete his term. Stasny had previously served in the at-large Place 6 position but lost the seat to Deidra Davis in 2020.

