CSISD students take part in BPA conference

More than a dozen students from College Station high schools are expanding their knowledge and leadership at the Business Professionals of America national conference.

Held virtually this year, 14 students from A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School are competing in multiple events at the national competition. The conference, which began Monday and will continue until May 9, also will include leadership sessions and seminars.

CSHS senior Kathy Ding has been involved in BPA all four years of high school and said she has learned that the benefit she sees from the organization stems from the effort she puts into it.

“It’s just really pushed me to be the best I possibly can,” she said. Ding has qualified for nationals every year; this year she is competing in advanced office systems and procedures.

Last year’s national conference was canceled due to COVID-19, and this year’s is being held virtually; however, the national officers have been working on various projects and sessions, so students are still able to have a full experience, she said.