CSISD students take part in BPA conference

More than a dozen students from College Station high schools are expanding their knowledge and leadership at the Business Professionals of America national conference.
Held virtually this year, 14 students from A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School are competing in multiple events at the national competition. The conference, which began Monday and will continue until May 9, also will include leadership sessions and seminars.
CSHS senior Kathy Ding has been involved in BPA all four years of high school and said she has learned that the benefit she sees from the organization stems from the effort she puts into it.
“It’s just really pushed me to be the best I possibly can,” she said. Ding has qualified for nationals every year; this year she is competing in advanced office systems and procedures.
Last year’s national conference was canceled due to COVID-19, and this year’s is being held virtually; however, the national officers have been working on various projects and sessions, so students are still able to have a full experience, she said.
Consol senior Pravalika Manchi, who earned the ambassador award in service, said she hopes to refine her leadership skills, learn about different business skills and make more connections with people throughout the country during the two-week conference. Manchi said she also is interested in hearing what service opportunities students in other parts of the country found to complete with pandemic-related restrictions. She and her classmates provided service to the community by hosting park cleanup projects and writing letters to residents in local nursing homes.
CSHS junior Areeba Momin competes in advanced spreadsheet applications and said it is satisfying to know she had the skills needed to compete on the national level.
While she enjoys the competition, Momin said, she has also learned the importance of delegating tasks through the organization. BPA has changed her college plans as well, saying she now hopes to attend the University of California, Berkeley, which offers a biology-plus-business degree program to study business information management and pursue a medical career path.
Ding said she has known she wanted to pursue business since middle school, but she was able to find a focus through BPA because she could see all aspects of business. She is currently looking at studying operations management or human resources at either Texas A&M or the University of Texas.
Each student said the connections with other students at the local level all the way up to the national level are what they like best about the organization.
Kathy Fisher, BPA adviser at Consol, said all students can benefit from the organization, whether they plan to pursue a degree or career in business or not, because of the leadership opportunities and friendships the students can form.