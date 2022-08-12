CSISD sets positive tone for school year with annual convocation

Faculty and staff from the College Station school district gathered at Central Church on Friday morning to kick off the 2022-2023 school year with its annual convocation, complete with student performances and other presentations.

“It is vital that we come together as a faculty and staff — all of 2,000 of our employees — together in one place to start a school year, and to get ready to welcome our students back,” Superintendent Mike Martindale said. “It’s important that we come together, we reflect and understand that regardless of the position or role that they have in the school district, that everybody contributes to the quality of what we’re able to give our kids. This just sets the tone for the entirety of the school year.”

Hannah Akers, a senior cheerleader at College Station High School, and her teammates said the event shows how they are all a family.

“We all just were able to come together as one to celebrate this upcoming school year,” senior CSHS cheerleader Randi Novosad said.

Author, speaker and educator George Couros addressed the group as the morning’s keynote speaker, reminding the educators that their top job is to serve students. He referenced a change he made at a school when he switched out pictures of every principal in exchange for pictures of students.

“I watched kids walk in every day, like, ‘I am on the wall. I am on the wall. Do you see? I’m on the wall,’” he said.

He encouraged the faculty and staff members to focus on students’ strengths and passions that motivate them, saying it is not about ignoring weaknesses, but just starting with strengths.

“There is a huge difference between the idea of people being valued and feeling valued,” he said. “If you don’t feel valued, it doesn’t really matter.”

When he was a principal, Couros said, he made a point to welcome students to school and visit classrooms, which had a direct impact on academics. That positive entrance into the school makes students feel valued.

“You can have a tremendous impact on the life of someone else. Make sure it’s a good one,” he said.

Couros reminded the educators in the room that their impact goes on for generations, saying they must connect with students’ hearts before connecting with their minds.

“Nobody’s ever changed their practice because they saw a really compelling pie chart. It is that human connection that matters,” he said.

Jeremy Stewart, principal at Wellborn Middle School, said that idea of making generational impact stuck with him as the father of three boys. He said educators “speak into kids’ lives,” and believes in encouraging students to pursue their goals.

“I hope that I helped remind you of that compelling reason why you do the work that you do today,” Couros said. “When you saw those kids achieving things today, that’s a reflection of you, too. I understand that, and you have such an impact. So I hope that I’ve helped you remember that, but more importantly to me is that you help those kids find their compelling reason that we help every single child under our care find that pathway to success that is meaningful to them.”

The reminder echoed a message Jeff Horak, president of the College Station school board, had relayed to the educators in the room. Horak said people say “find your why” all the time, but he asked the district employees to find their purpose instead.

“Purpose is more meaningful to me because it’s truly what we are trying to figure out,” he said. “All of our kiddos in our district are trying to figure out what is their purpose. What is their reason for getting up in the morning and coming to school? What is their purpose when they walk that stage and graduate?”

It might be a daily purpose or an annual one, he said, but he asked each person to live on purpose.

Martindale said he felt a “renewed sense of excitement” during Friday’s event, saying the concern over COVID-19 is not at the same level as it was the previous years.

“There’s just this renewed energy, for us to go focus on kids and not have to worry about other variables that we can’t control,” he said. “We’re just ready to get to business and manage our circumstances.”

Martindale said he is looking forward to the students returning.

“That’s where I get my energy, my drive, my purpose is really the kids,” he said.

He challenged staff members to share positive stories in the district and not take student and staff achievements for granted.

“We have an exceptional school district; that’s a fact,” Martindale said. “Turn up the volume on the great things happening.”