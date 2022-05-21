CSISD seniors return to their elementary schools one last time before graduation

College Station seniors walked through the halls of their elementary schools Friday giving out high-fives, hugs and smiles to the current grade school students.

“Yesterday was my official last day of senior year, so coming back here, the nostalgia, the memories; this place was where I met so many good people and have had so many fun memories,” College Station High School graduating senior Stella Tjhia said before walking the halls of College Hills Elementary School.

College Hills Principal Josh Hatfield said they encourage a school family, saying “Once a Tiger Cub, you’re always a Tiger Cub.”

Buses took students to their old elementary schools and those who arrived in the district post-elementary school toured the newer schools that were built after the seniors had moved on to the next campuses.

Joelle Watt, a College Hills alum who is graduating from CSHS, said she is still processing the fact that she is graduating.

“High school was like a big pivotal moment in my life,” she said. “I feel like I’m who I am because of all the schools. It’s a big deal. It’s crazy. I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I think maybe after graduation.”

Hatfield said it is an emotional time for seniors and faculty members who taught them when they were in elementary school. He said it allows the seniors to look back at what led to where they are now, while also looking ahead.

Matt Fleener is currently a kindergarten teacher at College Hills, but he taught this year’s seniors in physical education if their educational journey took them through the College Hills hallways.

“It’s getting to see my kids that I had every day for five years come back,” he said. “It was always neat for the younger kids to see, but now it means a lot more to me because they’re my kids that I get to see come through that I spent time with. It’s amazing.”

Fleener combed through five years of yearbooks to find the oldest yearbook photo of the current seniors to print out for them to hold as they walked the hallways again.

“It’s hard to remember 5- and 6-year-olds when we see them when they’re 17 or 18 years old,” he said. “I was joking about they need to have their picture from when they were here or their nametags, so we can remember.”

Hatfield said he will have those similar emotions of seeing his students return next year when his first group of College Hills fourth graders returns to the school.

It is fulfilling, Fleener said, to see the students he had in elementary school return as young adults.

“It’s a reminder of what you put into it really does come back to fruition in ways that you never really thought possible,” he said. “The best is the ones that you never even realized that what an impact you made on them.”

He said it means “everything” to know he had a part in helping them become who they are and for them to tell him the impact he had on their lives.

Ellie Hague, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School who attended South Knoll Elementary School, said she loves visiting her elementary school teachers, some who are still at her old school and some who are at different campuses now.

One of the other important aspects of the tradition for Hatfield and Fleener is the impact it can have on the younger students as they see the seniors walk through the hallways in their graduation regalia.

“These are the kids, the young adults, who they have to look up to,” Hatfield said.

As a kindergarten teacher, Fleener said, his kids are in awe of the seniors, and he gets to tell his current students that they will get the opportunity to walk through the hallways as a senior one day, and that the teachers are there to help them achieve that goal.

“I hope it inspires a lot of kids to really work toward graduation and maybe enjoy school a lot more and enjoy the time they have,” said Aideen Gabbai, a Consol senior who attended College Hills.

To the graduates, Fleener said, “We knew you could do it back then. I hope that you know you can do it now. Just go out and be good humans. I hope that’s what we taught you the most was just be good little kids — big kids now.”

The College Station school district’s graduations will begin Thursday with College View High School and will continue Friday with College Station High School and A&M Consolidated High School.

