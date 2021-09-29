CSISD selected for two statewide leadership programs

The College Station school district and superintendent Mike Martindale are part of two new Holdsworth Center programs established last month to support leadership development.
College Station is one of 14 districts participating in the Holdsworth Center’s Leadership Collaborative, and Martindale is one of 12 superintendents taking part in the center’s Superintendent Leadership Program.
“I’m very excited and quite flattered that they recognized the work that we have done and selected us to help us really be a part of the work, to further grow our systems,” Martindale said.
College Station is the only Brazos Valley school district included in either program. Participating districts and superintendents represent school districts in the central, south, east, southeast, north and Panhandle regions of the state.
Martindale said he expects the programs will help move the district’s current leadership systems, structures and opportunities to the next level.
“The better job we can do, then we can support teachers and our faculty and staff even more, which in turn, helps our students,” he said. “So all of this translates down to being supportive of our teachers, having the strongest schools possible, and having as positive an impact on students as possible through leadership development.”
The Holdsworth Center was founded as a nonprofit in 2017 by H-E-B Chairman and CEO Charles Butt to support school districts. Martindale said the district originally applied to the Holdsworth Center’s five-year partnership and was instead invited to join the new 18-month programs.
The two newest programs were introduced after applications doubled from 23 to 43 for the five-year Holdsworth Partnership, the Holdsworth website stated.
The Leadership Collaborative is designed to help districts create a principal pipeline and bolster leadership training opportunities to create a high-quality candidate pool. Martindale said the district needs to develop leaders who can take on leadership positions as they become available.
“We have to be intentional about identifying and preparing and growing those people and continuing to grow those people that are already in those positions,” he said.
He identified the principal as the second-most impactful person to a child’s learning experience, just behind teachers.
Three members of the district’s executive leadership team are part of the collaborative and meet with representatives from the Holdsworth Center and the other 13 school districts once a month at the center’s location on Lake Austin.
“It really brings clarity to the definition of leadership,” Martindale said about the collaborative.
The superintendent program is targeted toward superintendents in their first five years in the top position, he said, noting the Holdsworth Center identified high turnover rates in superintendents as a problem facing school districts.
In the last year, the state has seen an increase in superintendent retirements, the Holdsworth website stated, so more new superintendents are stepping into the role. During the 18-month program, the 12 participating superintendents will meet in Austin and will learn from each other and the center’s two superintendents-in-residence.
The turnover rate has increased, Martindale said, due to the pandemic and other changes that have led to higher stress environments.
“Understanding there’s a high turnover in that position right now in the state, they’re trying to cultivate the future of the superintendent position,” he said.
Martindale said he hopes to grow personally and as a superintendent, saying the collaborative aspect of the programs lend both to self-reflection.