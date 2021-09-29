CSISD selected for two statewide leadership programs

The College Station school district and superintendent Mike Martindale are part of two new Holdsworth Center programs established last month to support leadership development.

College Station is one of 14 districts participating in the Holdsworth Center’s Leadership Collaborative, and Martindale is one of 12 superintendents taking part in the center’s Superintendent Leadership Program.

“I’m very excited and quite flattered that they recognized the work that we have done and selected us to help us really be a part of the work, to further grow our systems,” Martindale said.

College Station is the only Brazos Valley school district included in either program. Participating districts and superintendents represent school districts in the central, south, east, southeast, north and Panhandle regions of the state.

Martindale said he expects the programs will help move the district’s current leadership systems, structures and opportunities to the next level.