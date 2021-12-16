CSISD school food banks receive thousands of dollars from Education Foundation grants

Lauren Cummings, sixth grade English teacher at Cypress Grove Intermediate School, operates the food bank at the school and said of the more than 600 students on the campus, she sends home about 30 bags of food with students each week.

“There’s probably more that we could be sending home that we just haven’t reached yet, so the goal is to increase those numbers throughout the year and each year,” she said. “This is the first year that we’re doing this, so the fact that we’re reaching 28 to 30 people in the first year is pretty awesome. And the money will just allow that to continue and to get bigger.”

Erin Bywater, ESL specialist at Oakwood Intermediate School, restarted the school’s food pantry in April and said she started with 10 students and has seen the pantry expand to help 41 students, as of last week.

“We know that it’s a need, and if their bellies are empty, their mind is not going to be able to be full,” she said.

With students and families who are new to the area or from other countries, Bywater said she understands the time it takes to adjust. She has conversations with students and families that the help is there if they need.