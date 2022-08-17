CSISD opens new school year with excitement, nerves

Smiles, hugs, pictures and a few tears marked the first day of school in the College Station school district as students returned to their campuses Wednesday morning.

“She has been talking about this all summer long, and she is excited to go. Ready to go,” Bailey Stein said as she and her husband, Keith, waited with their 5-year-old daughter, Ellie, for the doors of Greens Prairie Elementary School to open.

Ellie, who started kindergarten Wednesday, said she is most looking forward to reading and writing.

She has a group of friends from her daycare who started kindergarten this year also, but Keith Stein said even without that group, his daughter is outgoing and will make friends.

“As long as she’s around good people, I’m all right,” he said.

Luke Ramirez, 6, wore his new outfit for his first day of first grade, but he still felt a little nervous about the new school year. He did not have one particular subject he was looking forward to, he said, but he likes learning about all different kinds of animals.

His dad, Juan, said he is just excited for his son to begin school.

Students were not the only nervous ones on the first day, but parents were as well. Ky Nguyen said he had his own first-day jitters as his children started their first and fifth grade years at Greens Prairie Elementary and Pecan Trail Intermediate.

This is not just their first year at both schools, he said, but their first year in the College Station school district after moving from Pennsylvania.

While academic learning is important, Nguyen said, the social skills he hopes his children gain is even more important.

“I want them to get new friends and hopefully they can learn something,” he said. “That’s the most important thing right now at a young age, for me; have friends and learn how to communicate, work together, play together.”

Kalinda Ponce said it was a little nerve-wracking as her sons began pre-K and first grade at Greens Prairie, especially with one special needs child.

“You want to make sure they’re in the best hands, but I feel really confident that this is a good school for both of them,” she said.

Her younger son, Sebastian, 4, said he was excited to draw and make new friends.

Nida Ovais walked her 4-year-old daughter, Eyra Jabbar, into the school Wednesday for her first day of pre-K. Her daughter did not have much to say before the school day began, but her smile revealed her excitement.

“She’s been very excited to make new friends with new people because during COVID she wasn’t able to do that,” Ovais said.

After a fun summer, Phil Peabody said he is encouraging his fourth grader and seventh grader to work hard at math and science.

Brynli Peabody, 12, said she was looking forward to seeing her friends, while Hayes Peabody, 10, was ready to try 3-D printing at school.

Connie Fugate, 10, began her first year at Pecan Trail and said she is looking forward to art, especially working with clay. Her mom, Annie Newell-Fugate, is ready to see the growth her daughter will gain by navigating the bigger campus and more classes.

“I’m excited for her to start to become more independent and really learn how to manage herself,” Newell-Fugate said.