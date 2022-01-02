CSISD looking at 'discretionary transfers,' long-range facility planning to address continued growth

At the intermediate school level, none of the campuses are expected to exceed the 110% capacity limit; however, Cypress Grove and Oakwood campuses are projected to be below 85% capacity through the next five years. Both have a “noticeably” lower enrollment than Pecan Trail, which is not in danger of exceeding its capacity limits, Drozd said.

Pecan Trail and Oakwood also have the largest difference between comparable economically disadvantaged populations at 19.78%, which exceeds the 15% limit the district set.

At the middle schools, A&M Consolidated Middle School and College Station Middle School are both expected to be less than 85% capacity through the next five years, while Wellborn will be within the capacity limits during the same time. The comparability among the three schools also are above the 15% threshold.