CSISD expands School Resource Deputy program to nine officers

College Station school board members voted unanimously to expand its School Resource Deputy program to include two deputies who will be assigned to the elementary and intermediate campuses.

The expansion is reflected in an amendment in the district’s five-year interlocal agreement with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, which provides the school resource deputies in the district. The amendment increases the number from seven to nine deputies.

The district currently has an assigned school resource deputy at each middle school and high school with one “rover,” who does not have an assigned school. The two new school resource deputies will be considered “rovers” as well, but specifically to provide support at the district’s elementary and intermediate school campuses.

Chief Administrative Officer Molley Perry told the board during the Sept. 20 meeting, “While they will have a home base and an office, they will be serving our intermediate and elementary campuses districtwide.”

The law enforcement officers will serve as mentors, problem solvers and a presence to provide positive police-student relationships in the schools, she said.

Perry said she anticipates the two new deputies to be in place by the end of the fall semester.