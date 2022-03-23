CSISD Education Foundation recognizes students, teachers for everyday excellence

Tuesday night was a dual celebration for those in the College Station school district as 67 students were recognized as College Station ISD Education Foundation Hall of Fame students, who then in turn honored educators who impacted their lives.

The 67 students represent about 6% of the graduating seniors in the district, with students from A&M Consolidated High School, College Station High School and College View High School selected.

Chrissy Hester, director of student services for the district, said what she loves about the annual event is that the students are not selected based on an essay or a recommendation letter. They are instead selected by the teachers at their school based on integrity, leadership, a positive attitude and their dedication to their school.

“They are just here because of who they are, and then in turn, they get to pick the educator that has made a profound difference in their life,” she said. “And, again, those are the educators that are just doing what they do every day.”

College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said there are few events with more meaning, congratulating the recognized students and teachers during his closing remarks.

After congratulating the students and their parents, he focused on the teachers honored by the seniors, saying it is an example of how they make a difference.

“First, thank you. Thank you for all that you do. And I know it’s a simple phrase, but know how sincere it is,” he said. “Thank you is something that each of you and your colleagues cannot hear often enough. Second, please know how much you are truly appreciated, for we all know, teachers don’t just teach; they shape the future. And lastly, rest assured you are making a huge difference. Seldom will you immediately see the fruits of your labor, but know you’re having an impact for the lessons our students learn from you today will be the lessons that guide them tomorrow.”

This year’s event, held at the Hilton College Station, was a return to normal after the 2020 event was moved to a virtual setting and last year’s was held socially distanced at the Brazos County Expo.

“It is wonderful to be able to gather with our student honorees and teachers that are being honored and celebrate their successes and the impact these teachers have had on our students, and really just celebrate who they are,” CSISD Education Foundation Executive Director Teresa Benden said.

She said the students are well-rounded and the teachers show what an impactful and effective teacher looks like based on the connection they make with their students.

That connection is something that has always been important to Linda Bendiksen, who was recognized as an honored educator one year after retiring from a 35-year career in the school district.

“The whole reason that we stay in it as long as we do is the connection with the kids,” she said. “It’s not really about what the subject we’re teaching or do they end up speaking Spanish fluently. All of my students almost always say whenever they say why they remember my class, it has nothing to do with learning Spanish. It’s got to do with some personal connection. It’s just a testimony to the connection.”

So much of education, especially in public school, she said, is about more than learning the content, saying it is about learning about life together.

That connection is what made A&M Consolidated High School senior Payton Smith choose Bendiksen as the educator that made an impact in her life. She said her Spanish teacher took the time to get to know them as students and had a passion for her job.

Smith called it an honor to be chosen as a Hall of Fame student and to be recognized and appreciated for her hard work. After graduating, she plans to study psychology and become a lawyer.

Nancy Berry, president of the Education Foundation’s board of directors, said her favorite thing about the event is hearing from the students about how their chosen educator made an impact in their lives.

Of the 67 students, five were chosen to read their essays during the banquet. In his essay, Byron Johnson spoke about the impact made by former College Station High School head football coach Steve Huff.

What started as a typical player-coach bond turned into much more, he said, after Johnson lost his dad his freshman year at CSHS.

“During this time, I felt alone; it was like I couldn’t think straight, and I was just filled with emotion,” Johnson read from the stage, saying Huff was the first person to reach out and check on him.

He described himself as being “at the edge, completely lost” and “helpless.” He then went to live with Huff and his family, who welcomed him into their home.

“Coach gave this guy, who thought he was losing everything in his life, a chance,” he said. “He brought sunlight into my dark days. He treated me as if I was his own son. Literally, I’m telling you I was getting yelled at for my grades, and he talked to me about my personal life outside of football.”

Johnson said that chance changed his life forever.

“He cared for me and pushed me as a player and as a son,” he read. “He could have easily given up on me and just let me fall apart but he didn’t. I’ll forever be grateful for those times and his family. On the football field I see him as a coach. Outside of football, that’s my second father, and I mean that with everything in me. So, Coach Huff, thank you for giving me a second chance.”

Benden said she hopes the students reflect on how their chosen educators impacted their lives and how they can continue that by being a mentor to someone in their own chosen profession.

For the teachers, she said, she hopes it serves as a “huge pat on the back” for the work they do and the extra time and effort they put into their students and their lives.

“And I hope that they can be also an example to other teachers, their peers in our schools, to also step up and be the kind of person that they are as a leader at our campuses,” she said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.