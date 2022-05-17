CSISD Education Foundation celebrate seniors' accomplishments, next steps at scholarship night

The College Station ISD Education Foundation awarded more than $154,000 in scholarships to 115 graduating seniors at its annual scholarship awards ceremony Monday night.

The record-breaking $154,300 handed out at the ceremony at Pebble Creek Country Club went to seniors from all three College Station high schools who are pursuing higher education at a two-year, four-year or vocational college or university.

“We’re really just overwhelmed at the generosity of our community toward our graduating seniors,” CSISD Education Foundation Executive Director Teresa Benden said.

“These scholarships represent lots of families, lots of people from all walks, and I love the fact that this all comes together and we are able to facilitate honoring somebody, memorializing someone, and it’s impactful. And they’re getting to see the impact that their donation is making directly.”

The scholarships ranged from $500 to $4,000, and the 115 students were selected out of 254 applicants. Benden said the foundation would love to see every applicant awarded with a scholarship.

According to the foundation it has awarded 836 scholarships totaling $856,650 since its inception in 1999.

Sponsored by Avinext, the event also gave students the chance to meet the donor or sponsor of their scholarship, while the donors were able to learn more about the recipients.

Nancy Berry, scholarship donor and current president of the CSISD Education Foundation board, said the scholarships the students received reflect the students’ four years of hard work.

Keionte Blue, a College Station High School senior, who received a $1,200 Berry Family Endowed Scholarship, said being selected for the scholarship gives him confidence and helps him toward his goal of a career in microeconomics or financial advising.

“We’re very proud, and just thankful for the people that donate and sponsor people because sometimes that makes a difference of being a statistic or being successful,” his mom, Lequnia Williams, said. “Sometimes money is an issue, so anything that doesn’t put them in debt is always a positive.”

Dr. John Andrews with Andrews Orthodontics called it a privilege to be able to give back to the students.

“My mom is a teacher, and education means a lot to me, so being in a position where I can now give back, this is really good,” he said. “I have four boys that are in the school district, so for me giving back is just something I wanted to do from the beginning.”

Bon Koo, also from College Station High School, called it a “great honor” to receive a $1,000 CSISD Education Foundation scholarship sponsored by Andrews Orthodontics and said it will go toward paying for college, so she can focus on earning money to invest in other opportunities. One thing she hopes to do is travel to South Korea.

“I want to get more in touch with my culture, just because I grew up here most of my life, so being able to go to South Korea and teach other kids English, while being able to learn more about my Korean culture would be a great opportunity,” she said.

Eden Merritt, a College Station High School senior, said the event was a bittersweet one because while they are celebrating her and her peers’ accomplishments, the students are also moving on from College Station.

She was honored to be selected for the $1,700 Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” scholarship, saying it is especially important to her as a biracial woman.

“It contributes so much to my education,” she said. “… I’m not usually the person who wins like raffles and things like that, so it’s amazing, and I’m incredibly grateful to the Education Foundation and the Sharps.”

CSHS senior Kennedy Sharp, who received a $1,000 CSISD Education Foundation scholarship, said the event shows how tight-knit the College Station community is that so many businesses and individuals support the seniors.

Cameron Boswell, also at CSHS and receiving a $1,000 foundation scholarship, said getting to meet the people supporting them makes it a little more personal and emotional to receive the scholarships.

Their classmate Areeba Momin, who received a $3,000 CSISD Education Foundation scholarship, said, it is nice to see the support they gave to the community and the school returned in the form of a scholarship.

Roseanne Jaouhari, a senior at College View High School, said it made her “really happy” to receive a letter from Berry and her husband, Leonard, that she had been selected for the $1,000 scholarship they sponsor.

“I was honestly struggling at first to even go to college because I wasn’t sure if I could afford it,” she said. “But with the help of Dr. Leonard and Nancy Berry, they helped me so much and they gave me $1,000, so that will be going toward my college tuition, so I’m really excited to get started as a computer engineering major.”

