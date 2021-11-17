CSISD Education Foundation awards more than $337,000 in teacher grants

The sound of drums announced the start of the 16th annual College Station ISD Education Foundation Grant Patrol when 70 grants worth more than $337,000 were awarded to teachers throughout the district.
Members of the CSISD Education Foundation, accompanied by the A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School drumlines, cheerleaders and mascots, traveled to each of the district’s 19 campuses to surprise teachers with thousands of dollars in grant money.
“This is like Christmas for us,” Piper Cameron, principal of Cypress Grove Elementary, said. “… Everybody was so excited and talking about it yesterday; everybody knows the date ahead of time. Just the element of surprise that goes into this, I mean, you can’t beat it.”
Jill Emmons, who received two grants Tuesday, said it is rewarding to receive the grant funding, knowing how much it will impact her students.
Rachel Cochrane, who wrote the $9,540 grant “Interactive Notebooks and Beyond!” with Emmons, said the grant gives them a “major push” toward allowing their math and science students to use technology to work with students in other sections and outside of class.
The grant will award them 30 HP laptops, and their hope is that the technology will be delivered and ready to use by January.
Teresa Benden, executive director of the CSISD Education Foundation, said the 70 grants awarded account for 65% of the 108 applications submitted to the foundation and the nearly $338,000 is almost double what was awarded last year.
“I am just overwhelmed,” she said. “It has been so amazing to see the teachers get excited about their projects.”
Benden said she was excited to see so many applications after a tough couple years for everyone in the district and thanked the community for their support of the school district and its teachers by donating to the foundation and sponsoring grants.
The teachers’ reactions, she said, are what make all the work worth it, calling it a powerful thing to be part of making their projects become reality. In addition to surprising the teachers with money, Grant Patrol also gives the foundation a chance to tell the teachers how much they are appreciated.
Cameron said the teachers’ passion is what lead them to “go the extra mile” to complete the grant process and provide additional opportunities for their students.
Nancy Berry, president of the foundation’s board, said the grants supplement projects the school district does not and cannot pay for, saying there is buy-in from the district administrators and the board also to support the teachers’ ideas.
“It’s wonderful,” Staci Cocanougher, president-elect of the foundation board, said. “It’s just great to be able to give back to the teachers, just to put something in the classrooms to engage the children and get them excited about learning in a new and inventive way.”
Pam Beard, who works as an ESL specialist at Forest Ridge and teaches Ready Set Teach students at A&M Consolidated High School, said she is excited to implement her $2,988 “Flying Full STEAM Ahead” grant that will fund four drones for the students to use.
Two of the drones are suitable for elementary-aged students, while the two the high school students will use are similar to those used by the Texas Forest Service. A partnership with Texas A&M and the RELLIS campus also will allow the students to discover drone-related career opportunities.
“This whole thing gives us such an opportunity to think out of the box,” Beard said. “We have our regular stuff, but this is like if you could have any classroom you wanted, what would you have in your classroom. It’s really that think-out-of-the-box innovation that the Education Foundation provides for us. It’s really amazing.”
Beard hopes the drones will be available in a month.
Jeremy Dockan, who received a $9,441 grant called “Sulfuring Students? Helium with Chemistry!” with his wife, Ashley, will create a chemistry roadshow between his students in College Station High School and Ashley Dockan’s students at South Knoll Elementary.
The grant will purchase supplies, chemicals and a trailer, so Jeremy Dockan’s junior and senior chemistry students can travel to South Knoll Elementary to demonstrate chemistry for the students. The roadshow will begin in May after the CSHS students complete their Advanced Placement chemistry tests.
He said it gives the students something different to do after their AP exam, and he is excited to give them the opportunity to get out of the classroom and travel for science.
Other grants included a district-wide grant to fund a sensory room at the elementary schools for students who need to calm down during the school day, grants for outdoor gardens, technology and fine arts.
Since 1999, the Education Foundation has awarded 688 teacher grants totaling $1.98 million.
“Grant Patrol is one of the most rewarding, enjoyable days of the year for me,” Superintendent Mike Martindale said. “I saw some very, very excited teachers today, and I told Mrs. Benden, and I say this every time I speak of the Education Foundation, their work is the icing on the cake. They allow us to move the bar just a little bit further down the road that we would not be able to do without their support and their work.”