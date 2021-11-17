CSISD Education Foundation awards more than $337,000 in teacher grants

“It’s wonderful,” Staci Cocanougher, president-elect of the foundation board, said. “It’s just great to be able to give back to the teachers, just to put something in the classrooms to engage the children and get them excited about learning in a new and inventive way.”

Pam Beard, who works as an ESL specialist at Forest Ridge and teaches Ready Set Teach students at A&M Consolidated High School, said she is excited to implement her $2,988 “Flying Full STEAM Ahead” grant that will fund four drones for the students to use.

Two of the drones are suitable for elementary-aged students, while the two the high school students will use are similar to those used by the Texas Forest Service. A partnership with Texas A&M and the RELLIS campus also will allow the students to discover drone-related career opportunities.

“This whole thing gives us such an opportunity to think out of the box,” Beard said. “We have our regular stuff, but this is like if you could have any classroom you wanted, what would you have in your classroom. It’s really that think-out-of-the-box innovation that the Education Foundation provides for us. It’s really amazing.”

Beard hopes the drones will be available in a month.