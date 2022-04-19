CSISD continues discussion to adjust GPA, class rank system for class of 2027

After nine presentations, the College Station school board members moved one step closer to approving a new academic achievement and class rank system for high school students.

Tiffany Parkerson, executive director of secondary education curriculum and instruction for the district, said in the presentation during Tuesday’s school board workshop that the new system would create a more fair comparison between students when determining class rank.

All changes will be made for the current seventh graders — Class of 2027 — and will include the two comprehensive high schools as well as College View High School. Current high school students will not be impacted by the change.

Rather than the class rank being decided by all the courses students take, a student’s ranking would be determined by the best eight semesters of the four core subject areas of English, math, science and social studies, the best two semesters of languages other than English and any eligible substitutions or other courses.

If a student has more than the required number of semesters, the ones with the highest grade point value will be used in the weighted GPA system to calculate class rank, Parkerson said.

The courses would be weighted based on a three-tier system in which advanced placement, advanced and academic dual credit courses and all other courses are worth more credits based on the level of rigor.

While this would be used for class ranking, the policy would add an unweighted cumulative GPA on college transcripts that includes all courses the student takes. This unweighted GPA will not be used for class rank, but will give a holistic view of each students’ high school course work.

As an example, she said, a construction science course will not be included in the class rank calculation, but will be part of the cumulative GPA.

Under the current system, Parkerson said, there is no unweighted course listing for students. During her presentation at the March 8 workshop, she said the goal of the change is to help students feel more comfortable taking academic risks.

“Let’s say I’m a student who already has eight great semesters of science, and I’m looking at physics C and I’m not sure I can do that. I can take the academic risk of taking that upper-level science course and know I have these other courses that I’m relying on that I have already taken as well,” she said last month.

Parkerson said learning more about the college admissions process also was part of the decision, saying a college admissions counselor explained students after the top 10% are evaluated based on their holistic high school transcript, not the weighted GPA system.

“In general, we have found that within our current policy, the outcomes have been our students are not choosing elective courses based on interest, but rather on the weight in the system,” she said after Tuesday’s workshop. “Since it’s the academic achievement and GPA policy, it really comes down to apples to apples comparisons of students one to another, based on the same number of semesters of courses, rather than the current system in which students within the top 10%, for example, may graduate with a range of credits and then really not take advantage of our elective opportunities that we have because they are choosing things because of the motivating factor in weight, not career path or joy, passion and all that as well.”

Parkerson said members of the Class Rank committee, which helped shape the recommendations, were excited for the freedom the new system would give students. On Tuesday, she said, one current student on the committee said it would “take stress off students” and “excuse slip ups.”

She said helping lessen student stress and improving mental health was part of the process, aiming to help encourage students to choose courses that make them happy and prepare them for the future instead of just what will help their class rank.

The system also will look at semesters, Parkerson said, rather than the full year and will include any high school credit course, no matter when it is taken. This means current seventh graders who take a high school course in eighth grade can put that grade toward their high school class rank and GPA.

It will also allow summer school, correspondence and distance learning credits to be included.

Throughout the last nine months, Parkerson said, the committee’s discussions have been “robust,” with all the stakeholders, from current students and parents to administrators and community members, bringing their own perspectives and ideas.

The new policy will be up for board approval at the May 17 meeting and, if approved, an email will go out to the families of all current seventh graders explaining the changes. Adjustments to the 2023-2024 course guide will be made in the fall, she said.

The first group of students to use the new system will begin high school in August 2023 and graduate from College Station high schools in May 2027.

Board member Kimberly McAdams thanked the committee members during Tuesday’s workshop, calling the recommendations a big change.

“I’m not sure we all even realize how big the changes are, but they’re significant, and I think they’re meaningful as well,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of really good things for our district.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.