CSISD board to continue tax ratification election discussions at Tuesday's meeting

The College Station school board will continue discussions about a voter-approved tax ratification election at its monthly board workshop and meeting Tuesday.

The tax ratification election, also known as a TRE, was introduced in a special budget workshop on May 31. If ordered by the board and approved by voters, the revenue received through the TRE would go into the general fund with administrators recommending it be put toward compensation, Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the district, said.

While the district is asking for additional cents with the TRE, Drozd said taxpayers would still see an overall lower tax rate due to compression required by the state as a result of the property value growth.

Drozd said the forced tax rate compression would see the current maintenance and operations tax rate shrink by at least 6 cents. The recommended TRE amount would be for 3 cents, leaving the M&O tax rate lower than the current rate of $0.9522 by at least 3 cents.

The administration will recommend the other half of the overall tax rate — the interest and sinking, or debt service rate — remain unchanged. The M&O and I&S tax rates combined, even with the additional funding provided by the TRE, will be lower than the overall tax rate for the current fiscal year of $1.215.

Even though the overall tax rate would be lower, Drozd said that does not mean residents’ tax bill will be lower because that will depend on their property tax assessment.

The estimated property value increase within the district’s boundaries is 11.5% to 12.5%, which would result in a compression of 5.8 cents to 6.5 cents, she said, but it could be more. The district will find out how much the tax rate will be compressed in early August, Drozd said.

The 3 cents the TRE would provide is not a matter of offsetting the compression, she said, but it represents the only method the district has in its power to generate additional revenue.

“[The state limits] the amount of property value growth we can get; if property values go up by more than 2.5%, we have to lower our rate,” she said. “In the last legislative session, the Legislature did not change any of the yields in our formulas, so we didn't get any more money. To gain additional revenue, there's really only two ways. One is by student growth, which fortunately we have, but with additional student growth, you also have additional costs. And then, of course, this property tax rate that we could assess, but it's got to be voter approved.”

The three cents the TRE would provide are considered “golden pennies” within the school funding formula, so the district would receive local property tax funding and also state funding.

In recent budgets, the College Station school district has had to dip into its fund balance — or reserves — because its expenditures exceeded revenues. Costs due to COVID-19 contributed to that, Drozd said, but a large part is the limitations districts have to get any additional revenue.

“It’s the way the state funding formula works,” she said. “We are at [the Legislature’s] mercy for them to change the funding formula every two years to grant us additional revenue to combat inflation and the need for salary increases, all of those things.”

Drozd expects the budget to include a 2% raise for all eligible employees, according to a memo connected with the Tuesday agenda. She said her recommendation will be to utilize the 3 cents — if the election is ordered by the board and approved by voters — to provide an additional 4% raise for teachers, professionals, paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff members, giving them a total of a 6% raise. Administrators would receive an additional 2% raise, giving them a total of a 4% raise.

Drozd said this will help make the district’s compensation more competitive and equitable.

The timeline if the board chooses to move forward with a TRE would be to adopt the budget, order the election and then set the tax rate at the rate that would require an election, she said. All of this would have to be done by Aug. 22. The election then would be held in November.

If approved, the TRE would go into effect for the 2022 tax bills that will be mailed out in November and paid by Jan. 31, 2023, Drozd said.

If voters do not approve the TRE, she said, the budget will stay as adopted and the district will have to find other means of balancing the budget.

Drozd said Tuesday’s workshop and meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in the board room at the district's Central Office at 1812 Welsh, will be educational for people to learn more about the district’s budget and understand more about the district’s funding and how it does not get all of the property value increase taxpayers see.

“I think that would be to their benefit if they came in just to get a deeper understanding of how school finance works,” Drozd said.

