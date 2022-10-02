CSISD board approves moving forward with an updated facility assessment, long-range plan

The College Station school board approved for VLK Architects to conduct a facilities condition assessment and develop a long-range facility plan.

The Sept. 20 decision was not in preparation for a specific bond proposition, but will reflect work done as part of the 2021 bond package and set the foundation for any future bond projects, Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the district, said.

The facility condition assessment, which will include all facilities inside and out, will update the previous assessment that was done in 2019, she told the board during the meeting.

“This [bond] was predominantly deferred maintenance,” she said. “Really, the only new facility is the CTE Center, and then we had some funds for land.”

The bond planning committee that helped the district develop its 2021 bond proposals noted the need for some additional repairs and renovations; however, that those projects could wait for a future bond, Drozd said.

In November 2021, voters approved three of the district’s four bond proposals, amounting to $78 million of a requested $83 million bond.

She said the assessment will include physical inspections of every facility’s interior, exterior, infrastructure and finishes. In addition to the condition assessment, she said, VLK Architects will assign a cost and score to each. The score is based on the urgency of the repair or replacement.

Then, the long-range facility plan would take into account the current and future demographics and enrollment of the district, she said, based on the demographer’s information. It will also look at current and future instructional programs, the age and condition of the buildings and the district’s history of capital improvements. The plan will also include any educational specifications required for certain facilities.

“It’s a rather lengthy process and very detailed. The goal is to come up with a 10-year forecast,” Drozd said. “Of course, it would also be updated as we go along.”

Superintendent Mike Martindale said the facility condition assessment and long-range plan will help develop any future bond requests.

“If we so choose or the board so chooses to put together another bond planning committee, this is an excellent resource or foundation for that committee to have some very good information to begin to develop a possible proposition and items within for a future bond request,” he said.

Drozd said the facility condition assessment could begin immediately. Then, the long-range planning process could be complete by January or February, which will allow the board to receive its annual demographer’s reporter at the end of this calendar year.

Joshua Benn, vice president of the school board, said even without the possibility of a future bond, an updated assessment and plan is warranted.

“I don’t think there’s anything necessarily imminent when it comes to facilities or new facilities,” he said, “but we would be derelict in our duties as a governing board if we didn’t do this on a fairly regular basis. And the mere fact that it’ll be close to four years since the last one, it’s just something we need to do and continue to update it as time goes on.”