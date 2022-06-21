CSISD board approves compensation plans, but $3 million will depend on voters' approval

The College Station school board approved two compensation plans, one based on the district’s current budget and a second that would be implemented if the board calls for a voter-approved tax ratification election and voters approve the move in November.

Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the College Station school district, presented both plans during the district’s monthly workshop and meeting Tuesday.

Both plans together would amount to $6.1 million in raises to employees.

Plan A, based on the original budget, would see the beginning teacher pay increase to $47,725 from $47,000. Salary increases would be 2% from the base pay for teachers, librarians and nurses, 2% of the pay grade midpoint for professionals, clerical and auxiliary staff members and 2% of the pay grade midpoint for administrators.

Plan B would see the starting teacher pay increase to $49,600 from the current $47,000. Teachers, librarians and nurses would see an additional 4% increase from their base pay for a total of a 6% increase. Professionals, clerical and auxiliary pay groups would receive an additional 4% of their pay grade midpoint for a total of a 6% increase from that midpoint. Administrators would receive an additional 2% increase of their pay grade midpoint, giving them a total increase of 4% of their midpoint. These additional raises would be implemented if the board calls for and voters approve the VATRE during the Nov. 8 election.

The VATRE — also known as a tax ratification election, or TRE — would help combat the loss of at least six cents from the maintenance and operation tax rate due to state required compression. In the TRE, the district would ask voters to give back three cents, which will allow the district to receive both property tax funding and state funding.

Taxpayers would still see a lower tax rate of at least three cents, but the help of the three cents provided by the TRE would give the district $5 million that will be added to the general fund and used to fund the Plan B compensation plan.

“We were going to drop the rate six cents less, but by asking the voters to give us three cents back, they’re really investing and they’re generating $5 million. That’s a hell of a return,” board member Blaine Decker said.

The board approved a resolution that stated the district’s intention of using the TRE funds for compensation specifically.

Plan A, using the district’s budget without any additional funding, would result in a deficit budget of $1,347,462, Drozd presented.

Plan B would cost an additional $3,667,969, but the funds the district would receive through the TRE would allow the district administrators to bring forward a balanced budget.

Both plans are based on assumptions of an 11.75% increase in property values, Drozd said, and an increase of 3.5% increase in enrollment with 95% average daily attendance.

In addition to the raise, employees would receive a one-time retention stipend, funded by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Teachers and campus professionals would receive a $2,000 stipend, and all other employees would receive a $1,000 stipend.

College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said the plan to try for a TRE is the “financially responsible” approach, calling it “unwise” to assume or rely on legislative changes.

“I think this with the TRE allows us to compensate our people like they should be, or at least begin to, and positions us long term financially in a very sound and wise manner,” he said.

Chris Field addressed the board during the “hearing of citizens” portion of the meeting, advocating for better pay, especially for veteran teachers.

“My biggest concern is that there’s a $750 a month difference between a teacher with no experience and one with 20 years’ experience,” he said. “Our experienced teachers are not being valued and appreciated. It’s not just about the money; it’s about asking them to do more.”

Board President Jeff Horak called it a “phenomenal plan” to try for a TRE and acknowledged his wish that the board could give higher raises.

“If I could stroke a check, I’d do it. But we have to figure out a plan,” he said. “This is a great plan to consider, and considering what the last three years have been, I think this is the direction that’s going to take us into the next five years.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.