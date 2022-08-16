CSISD board approves $1.5 million deficit budget, $1.1781 tax rate, orders TRE election

The College Station school board unanimously approved a deficit budget of $1.5 million, a tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation and ordered a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election [VATRE] that would allow the district to utilize the approved tax rate.

All three votes occurred during the board’s Tuesday evening meeting. If voters do not approve the VATRE on Nov. 8, the tax rate will revert back to the compressed rate of $1.1481 per $100 valuation.

Both the approved and compressed tax rates are lower than the 2021-2022 tax rate by 3.7 cents and 6.7 cents, respectively.

The general fund budget includes a compensation plan approved in June that would increase starting teacher pay by $725 and provide 2% in raises for faculty, staff and administrators, Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the College Station school district, said. The VATRE would trigger a second compensation plan that would increase the starting teacher pay to $49,600 and add a 4% pay increase for teachers and staff — for a 6% total raise — and a 2% raise for administrators for a 4% total raise.

The approved tax rate is made up of a maintenance and operations [M&O] rate of $0.9151 and an interest and sinking [I&S] — or debt service — tax rate of $0.2630, which is unchanged from the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Drozd said the M&O rate, though higher than the compressed rate, is still 3.7 cents lower than the 2021-2022 tax rate.

It would bring in $3.3 million in additional local revenue through property taxes and an additional $1.7 million in state revenue.

If voters do not approve the tax ratification election, the tax rate will be comprised of an M&O rate of $0.8851 and an I&S rate of the same $0.2630.

The approved budget assumes an enrollment of 14,689, which the district is nearing on the first day of school, and an average daily attendance of 13,725 students, or 95%, Drozd told the board.

The debt service and child nutrition that are included in the total budget are both balanced. The factors affecting the general fund’s deficit budget are the compensation plan approved in June, additional special education positions, two new school resource deputies, miscellaneous supplies to accommodate growth and general inflation.