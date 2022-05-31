CSISD approves nine administrative positions this month

This month, the College Station school district approved nine administrative contracts at campus and district level positions.

Among the campus-level hires, there were two new principals announced and three assistant principals.

The College Station school board approved Heather Sherman as the new principal of River Bend Elementary, and Rocco Grande was named the new principal of Oakwood Intermediate School.

The board also approved Ashley Stephens as assistant principal at A&M Consolidated Middle School, Lani Grall as assistant principal at College Station Middle School and Lauren Guest as assistant principal at River Bend Elementary School.

Sherman is moving into the principal position at River Bend after having served as an assistant principal on the campus since it opened in 2019. She will replace Robyn Jones, who is moving away from the College Station area, according to a press release from the district.

“Heather is an integral part of the River Bend family and has strong support from the staff there,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said. “She is ready for this next level of leadership, and we look forward to the successes River Bend will continue to experience under her leadership.”

Grande will take over as Oakwood principal after having served as an assistant principal at the campus since 2015. He takes over for Josh Symank, who is moving into a district-level administrative position. Grande’s wife, Blaire, serves as principal at Pebble Creek Elementary School.

“Oakwood Intermediate has a great culture and environment and Rocco is a huge part of that,” Martindale said. “He is a respected leader and is the obvious choice to continue Oakwood on its upward trajectory.”

Symank, who has served as principal at Oakwood since 2015, will transition to serve the district as director of human resources.

Symank will work with newly hired assistant director of human resources Bridget Cooper to run the department.

“Josh is ready to take the next step in school district leadership,” Martindale said in a press release. “He is very organized, straight forward and has a great ability to build relationships. I have confidence in Josh’s ability to recruit and help retain high-quality educators, which is currently an emphasis across the state and nation.”

Cooper’s hire as assistant director of human resources was made official at a special meeting Tuesday. She moves into the role after having served as principal of Bowen Elementary in Bryan since 2014.

Stormy Hickman will take on the role of executive director of elementary education, a newly formed position in the district. For the last three years, she served as the district’s director of talent management, and she previously was principal at Spring Creek Elementary.

Hickman and Tiffany Parkerson, executive director of secondary education, will lead the curriculum and instruction department. Penny Tramel, the district’s chief academic officer, was announced last month as the new assistant superintendent of curriculum and learning at the Little Elm school district in North Texas.

“Stormy has a tremendous understanding of elementary education and is an energetic leader,” Martindale said in a press release sent out by the district. “We have seen the benefits of having an executive director lead our secondary campuses, and Stormy will have the same opportunity to make an immediate impact with our elementary campuses.”

The final district-level hire approved this month by the College Station school board was the hiring of Kevin Starnes as the district’s new director of athletics. He is moving to the district from the Grapevine-Colleyville school district where he served as director of athletics for two years.

