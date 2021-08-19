CSISD approves $2.9 million deficit budget, lower tax rate

Some of the influences on this year’s budget process were expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic last year and this year, the district’s federal COVID-19 relief funds, uncertain enrollment figures and property values and the outcome of legislative session items, Drozd said.

When creating the budget, she said, the goals are to recruit and retain a high quality work force, support quality instruction, and maintain a financially healthy fund balance.

The deficit will be paid out of the district’s fund balance, which Drozd said she expects to be at $34.1 million at the end of the year.

Throughout the year, she said, the district will work to shrink the difference between expenditures and revenue by continuing to review expenses and staffing efficiencies and inputting more accurate enrollment data.

The assumed enrollment increase of 3.2% puts enrollment at 14,101. The district’s enrollment on the first day of school was 14,331. Superintendent Mike Martindale said he expects that number to decrease, but he anticipates it staying above the 14,101 number used in the budget calculation.

The district also will have ESSER II federal COVID-19 relief funds to use; however the exact amount will not be announced until next month, Drozd said. The ESSER II money is the only one of the three ESSER fund allotments that districts do not know how much is available to them yet because some of the money allocated to districts will be used by the state to offset costs.

