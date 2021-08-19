CSISD approves $2.9 million deficit budget, lower tax rate

During its Tuesday board meeting, the College Station school board approved a $2.9 million deficit budget that will be supported by a tax rate of $1.2152.
The tax rate is a decrease of 1.38 cents from the 2020-2021 tax rate, but is still considered a tax increase because it will bring in more tax revenue for the district, according to Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the district, during the monthly workshop and meeting and the required public hearing on the budget and tax rate.
A 4.11% growth in property values is the reason homeowners will see a tax increase even with the decreased tax rate. With current property values, the 2021-2022 tax rate will mean a 3.56% increase in taxes for homeowners, which translates to about $24.62 more in taxes on a $100,000 home, Drozd said.
The total set tax rate of $1.2152 consists of a maintenance and operations and debt service tax rate.
The debt service tax rate of $0.263 remains unchanged from the 2020-2021 rate. The maintenance and operations tax rate, which funds the district’s general fund, is where the decrease comes, dropping from $0.966 last year to $0.9522 this year.
The total rate of $1.2152 is higher than the no-new revenue rate, which was calculated to be $1.1869. The no-new tax rate, which has previously been called the effective tax rate, represents the rate that would collect the same amount of revenue as last year based on the current property values.
Since the 2017-2018 fiscal year, Drozd said, the district’s property tax rates have dropped by 13%, or 18.28 cents.
The approved deficit budget of $2,909,031 includes a previously approved compensation plan that will give returning teachers at least a $1,000 increase from their 2020-2021 school year base pay, give a 1.5% increase from the midpoint to administrative, professional, paraprofessional and auxiliary employees, and increase the starting teacher pay to $47,000 from $45,500.
The budget also will fund additional positions in the district’s special education and pre-kindergarten programs.
When making the budget, Drozd said, she used the assumptions of a 3.2% enrollment growth, average and weighted average daily attendance increases — used to determine state revenue — and the 4.11% property value growth.
The total budget is made up of the general fund, debt service and child nutrition budgets. The debt service and child nutrition budgets are both balanced budgets at $29.3 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The $2.9 million deficit comes in the general fund budget.
With local, state and federal revenue sources, the district’s total revenue is $161.5 million with the majority of that coming from local property taxes, Drozd presented.
At the minimum functional level, the district’s expenditures amount to $164.4 million with nearly $76 million of that going toward instruction.
Some of the influences on this year’s budget process were expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic last year and this year, the district’s federal COVID-19 relief funds, uncertain enrollment figures and property values and the outcome of legislative session items, Drozd said.
When creating the budget, she said, the goals are to recruit and retain a high quality work force, support quality instruction, and maintain a financially healthy fund balance.
The deficit will be paid out of the district’s fund balance, which Drozd said she expects to be at $34.1 million at the end of the year.
Throughout the year, she said, the district will work to shrink the difference between expenditures and revenue by continuing to review expenses and staffing efficiencies and inputting more accurate enrollment data.
The assumed enrollment increase of 3.2% puts enrollment at 14,101. The district’s enrollment on the first day of school was 14,331. Superintendent Mike Martindale said he expects that number to decrease, but he anticipates it staying above the 14,101 number used in the budget calculation.
The district also will have ESSER II federal COVID-19 relief funds to use; however the exact amount will not be announced until next month, Drozd said. The ESSER II money is the only one of the three ESSER fund allotments that districts do not know how much is available to them yet because some of the money allocated to districts will be used by the state to offset costs.