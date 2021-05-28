College View graduates encouraged to expand their horizons, nourish talents

Emily Feagan, interim College View High School principal, said she overheard many conversations over the past year where the now-graduates discussed life-changing events.

“I have no doubt that you and your senior class will continue to adjust to the events that come your way, either personally or in the world,” she said. “You all have shown tremendous perseverance since March of 2020.”

She encouraged the graduates to nourish the talents they expressed at CVHS in academics, art, mechanics and technology, and also to maintain their faithfulness to their friends.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 CVHS graduates voted for Justin Grimes, their former principal who will be moving over to College Station High School next school year, to help lead them into the next part of their life as Thursday’s commencement speaker.

After leading the audience in a trip back in time to 2008 when the graduates started kindergarten, Grimes said, “I want you to think about how much you and the world have changed together. Think about how much you have learned, think about how much you have grown, and think about how much you still have yet to achieve.”