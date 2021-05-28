College View graduates encouraged to expand their horizons, nourish talents

As graduates of College View High School set out on the next chapter of their lives, Thursday’s graduation speakers encouraged them to follow their passions, nurture their talents and “feed the good wolf.”
In a high school career that has included three principals, a global pandemic and a record-breaking snow and ice storm, valedictorian Catherine Riley said, “through these changes and unprecedented times, we persevered.”
Each of the 30 CVHS graduates has good and bad memories, various achievements and funny stories to take with them from their time in high school, Riley noted during the ceremony at Christ United Methodist Church, but they are burned out and ready for the next step in life.
“Many believe that moving on from high school is a daunting experience; however, I think we can all disagree because we know that we’re ready to take that leap,” she said. “… So, graduates,
whether you have the rest of your life planned out, or you don’t even know what you’re going to do as soon as you walk through those doors tonight, remember this: Do what makes you happy, whether it’s attending university, taking a gap year or traveling the world.
“Open your hearts and minds as possibilities of what you are capable of. Expand your horizons; you only have one life, and you’re the one who gets to decide what to do with it. So get out there, learn from your mistakes, make new memories and make an impact.”
Emily Feagan, interim College View High School principal, said she overheard many conversations over the past year where the now-graduates discussed life-changing events.
“I have no doubt that you and your senior class will continue to adjust to the events that come your way, either personally or in the world,” she said. “You all have shown tremendous perseverance since March of 2020.”
She encouraged the graduates to nourish the talents they expressed at CVHS in academics, art, mechanics and technology, and also to maintain their faithfulness to their friends.
The 2021 CVHS graduates voted for Justin Grimes, their former principal who will be moving over to College Station High School next school year, to help lead them into the next part of their life as Thursday’s commencement speaker.
After leading the audience in a trip back in time to 2008 when the graduates started kindergarten, Grimes said, “I want you to think about how much you and the world have changed together. Think about how much you have learned, think about how much you have grown, and think about how much you still have yet to achieve.”
As the graduates move on from CVHS, he told a story about a Cherokee chief who told his grandson that everyone has a fight between two wolves going on inside of them — one wolf that was evil and filled with anger, envy, greed, arrogance, false pride and ego; and a wolf that was good and filled with joy, peace, love, hope, kindness, humility and compassion. Upon hearing this, the boy asked his grandfather which wolf would win.
“The old chief with his wisdom simply replied, ‘The one you feed,’ ” Grimes said. “As we all reflect on that lesson, I want to remind you which wolf to feed. As a member of the Wolf Pack, you have been taught and encouraged to live the pack qualities,” which are giving persistent effort, being a lifelong learner, doing the right thing and being kind.
He encouraged the students to learn from their mistakes, by asking questions, by trying new things, by listening to others and by doing.
“I learn something new every day,” he said. “In fact, each one of you in this room have taught me something different.”
Before leaving the podium, Grimes led the graduates in a call-and-response, saying, “Have a great day, give great effort and expect to be great.”
Laquitta Stringfellow, who was there to support her niece, Treasure Ford, said she was glad to watch Ford and her classmates walk across the stage and receive their diplomas after a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ford’s dad, Broderick, had the opportunity to step on stage and present his daughter with her diploma.
“It’s been a long road, but we made it,” he said.