College Station sees increase in summer intervention program

The College Station school district saw increased enrollment in summer accelerated instruction programs to help students who did not meet the state standard on the STAAR and end-of-course exams.

The district’s school board heard a report from staff on the summer instruction during the Sept. 21 workshop and required public hearing. While the district has tuition-based advancement and enrichment summer programs at all grade levels, the accelerated instruction was provided — along with transportation and meals — at no cost to families.

The free program aims to support students who need additional help in certain subjects and help high school students recover credits and prepare to retake their final exams. Stormy Hickman, executive director of elementary education for the district, said House Bill 4545 requires any student who does not meet the state standard on STAAR or EOC to receive 30 hours of supplemental instruction in the specified subject.

If a student does not meet the standard on more than one subject, they must receive 30 hours of additional instruction per subject. This instruction, she said, must be provided individually or in a group of no more than three students — unless the district receives signed waivers from parents allowing larger group instruction — and cannot take place during regular academic instruction.

She noted some campuses have strategically created their schedules to allow for the instruction to take place during the school day. Summer instruction is not required by the state.

“This is something that we have chosen to do here in College Station because we have identified a need,” she said. “It’s just one other attempt at us doing what we can to help students who may need a little bit of additional help to be successful with grade-level expectations to get a little bit more caught up toward that.”

One addition to this year’s offering was U.S. History at the high school level, said Tiffany Parkerson, executive director of secondary education for the district.

In algebra I, English I and English II, students who took part in summer instruction saw a higher pass rate on the June retest of the EOC. In biology and U.S. History, the summer instruction showed less of an impact compared to students who took the retest without the summer work.

College Station students showed more growth than the state average in all areas except algebra I. College Station students showed the most growth compared to the state in the two English EOCs and U.S. History. Parkerson said algebra I is not as easy to compare because many students meet the state standard in eighth grade before taking a high school EOC.

Molley Perry, chief administrative officer and deputy superintendent in the district, said more students in the College Station district approached grade level on the five EOCs compared to the state, meaning fewer number of students needed intervention in the district compared to the state average.

In total, from elementary through high school, the summer program served 1,038 students, providing 19,978 hours of accelerated instruction at no cost to students. Parkerson said one of the successes of the program was being able to provide intervention for younger students before STAAR testing begins in third grade.

A total of 268 elementary school students participated with third and fourth graders earning 2,216 hours of credit toward HB 4545. Every student from kindergarten through fourth grade received four hours of instruction each day, split between math and English Language Arts. In the district, 659 third and fourth graders did not meet the state standard in math and reading.

The intermediate school program saw 234 students – 126 fifth graders and 108 sixth graders – earn 6,860 hours toward HB 4545 supplemental learning. Throughout the district, 729 intermediate school students did not meet the state standard in math and English Language Arts.

The middle school program was more fluid in its numbers, Parkerson said, due to other summer activities and trips, but 127 students – 73 seventh graders and 54 eighth graders – earned 2,880 hours of HB 4545 accelerated instruction. Across the district’s three middle schools, 842 seventh and eighth graders did not meet the standard in math and English Language Arts.

Science is also a STAAR test for secondary students; however, the summer program focused on math, English Language Arts and reading.

Parkerson said the program saw a “huge increase” in high school participation with 409 students in the program. The group earned a total of 8,022 hours toward HB 4545 required instruction.

In addition to working toward fulfilling HB 4545 requirements, the high school students also earned class credit toward graduation.

Of the 813 high school students who did not meet the standard on the algebra I, biology, English I, English II and U.S. History EOC exams, 384 enrolled in the summer program, and 247 completed at least 20 hours of HB 4545 requirements. Of the 384 who participated, 240 opted to take a June retest of their specific EOC.

One area to study, Parkerson said, is the disparity between the students who participated in the accelerated instruction but did not take the retest.

Some of the challenges, Parkerson said, were the timeliness of the STAAR data, program participation, and the need, staffing and balancing of HB 4545 with other priorities.

“Time, timeliness and timing; that probably should’ve just been the three challenges,” she said.

A delay in STAAR scores for elementary, intermediate and middle school students meant the district had to use MAP test data to encourage parents to enroll their students in the summer program, Hickman and Parkerson said. High school scores were available by the end of May for the district to confirm whether students needed additional instruction.

Hickman said the district began inviting elementary students to enroll in the summer program in early May to allow families to work it into their summer plans. She said people have asked about delaying summer instruction to allow for STAAR scores, but she worries that it will negatively impact attendance.