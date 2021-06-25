College Station school district outlines plans for ESSER funds

Other potential uses for the funds are to cover additional tutoring, future summer school programs, additional software, library and instructional materials to address learning loss, professional development, assisting with social and emotional needs of students and families related to the pandemic, technology support, reimbursing the general fund for COVID-related costs and staff retention.

For staff retention, the district is considering a staff retention stipend, Drozd said, adding that specifics could be announced in July.

Staff retention, she said, is something many districts are using the funds for, noting members of all employee groups were critical in safely reopening the schools and retention offers a consistency for campuses, students and families.

The applications are due to TEA by July 24, Drozd said, and she plans to have them submitted by early July.

She said the ESSER II funds – released in December 2020 in the amount of $5.7 million for College Station – also could be used for retention stipends.

Drozd said the first group of ESSER funds – the CARES Act funding – should be spent by the end of August. The $1.4 million was not additional funding for the district, she said, because the district’s state aid was reduced by $1.4 million.

Released in March 2020, the ESSER I funds offset pandemic-related expenditures during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. Specifically, the money was used to reimburse the district’s food service fund, to reimburse the general fund for pandemic-related expenses, technology purchases, extra duty pay for teachers who had in-person and online students, additional labor costs and instructional supplies.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.