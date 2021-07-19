College Station school board race draws first candidate

The filing period for the College Station school board trustee election opened Monday with one person submitting their paperwork to run.

Darin Paine, 42, is the first person to file for the Nov. 2 College Station trustee election, running for the Place 1 position held by Board President Mike Nugent.

According to an email from the school district, Nugent has not decided if he will seek reelection.

The information Paine submitted to the district states he works as an assistant professor, instructor and technical sergeant, employed by Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M and the U.S. Air Force. He and his wife, Marisa, have two children.

No one has filed to run for Place 2, which will also be on the ballot in November. The district said Place 2 incumbent Amanda Green has not determined if she will run for re-election.

All of College Station school board’s seven trustee positions are three-year terms and are at-large places, meaning seats are not limited by geographic areas within the district.

