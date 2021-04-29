College Station school board approves temporary roof repairs

In an emergency meeting Tuesday, the College Station school board unanimously approved temporary repairs to the roofs at two schools that sustained damage during the April 8 hail storm.

Storms on April 23 exposed the hail damage with water leaking into Southwood Valley Elementary School and Oakwood Middle School and damaging some classrooms.

“If we don’t get this addressed in a fairly timely manner, it’ll continue to contribute to the issues we’re having with the leaks and the water in the buildings that we experienced,” College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale said.

The board approved a quote from Brazos Industries for $371,026 that will create a temporary solution that can last until summer. They will then develop a permanent solution to repair or replace the damaged roofs, Amy Drozd, chief financial officer with the district, said.

Martindale said the cost of the temporary solution will be applied to the district’s insurance deductible.

Jon Hall, executive director of facilities for the district, said other campuses also suffered damage during the hail storm, but none to the extent that Southwood Valley and Oakwood did.