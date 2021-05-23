College Station Middle School rallies around employee battling kidney disease

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“By getting that information and talking about it, even amongst themselves discussing it, they’re raising awareness,” Alvarado said. They can then spread that information throughout the community.

It starts with helping Oden, she said, but with 650 students armed with information about kidney disease and how to become a living donor, there could be a lot more lives changed for the better.

“And it starts with our kids. They’re excited,” she said.

CSMS eighth grader Tre Truman said he can relate to Oden’s situation because he saw his mom battle kidney disease. However, when his mom was battling the disease, he said, he did not know a lot about it.

“I wish I would’ve helped her more,” he said. “It’s like I really want to do anything I can to help [Oden].”

He said he and his classmates talk about what kidney disease is and what they can do. He added that feels good to be able to help someone who needs it.

Truman is one of the students who will check on Oden regularly, Oden said, and make sure she has a smile on her face.