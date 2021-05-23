College Station Middle School rallies around employee battling kidney disease

Students and staff at College Station Middle School are raising money and awareness for kidney disease as they support one of their own.
Dawn Oden, administrative assistant at College Station Middle School, has IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, which affects the kidneys. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition occurs when an antibody builds up in the kidneys and results in inflammation that eventually hampers kidney function.
Oden received a kidney from her brother six years ago. However, a December COVID-19 diagnosis has put her back into dialysis three times a week and possibly back on the transplant list.
When her doctors and nurses ask if she has a support system to rely on to help, Oden said, she does not hesitate to say yes.
She has her family and her school family, she said, calling it a blessing to have so many supporting her. Being back at work and around her second family has been as much — if not more — a part of her therapy as anything a doctor can prescribe, she said.
“I love my work, but it’s all about the people you surround yourself with,” she said. “I could not have asked for a better place to work.”
Employees at CSMS, parents and students have spent the semester raising money and supporting Oden, while also spreading awareness about kidney disease and the process of becoming a living organ donor.
“When one of us is down, that’s when it’s time to rally,” Jamie Alvarado, attendance clerk at the school, said. “It’s time to stand up, and nobody is going to fight their fight on their own.”
She said they knew there would be medical bills involved with Oden’s journey and draining days after four hours of dialysis when Oden might need a prepared meal.
“This is such a team that we have here,” CSMS Principal Oliver Hadnot said. “Wherever there’s a need, everybody just fills in, making sure those needs are covered.”
The team is more than just the school’s staff, as students play a role as well. Alvarado said the students have been learning about kidney disease in their science classes, and on May 14 spent their science period on the school’s track participating in a walk-a-thon in honor of Oden. Many held decorated signs of support as they made their laps.
Oden said she hopes students and others in the community have learned that people can donate a kidney and part of their liver while still alive, and they can register as a donor for one person in particular or for anyone who they are a match for on the list.
Understanding people might be concerned about the surgery or the cost, Oden said the recipient’s insurance often will pay for the donor’s surgery, and the donor can back out of the process at any time, even a few minutes before the scheduled surgery.
“By getting that information and talking about it, even amongst themselves discussing it, they’re raising awareness,” Alvarado said. They can then spread that information throughout the community.
It starts with helping Oden, she said, but with 650 students armed with information about kidney disease and how to become a living donor, there could be a lot more lives changed for the better.
“And it starts with our kids. They’re excited,” she said.
CSMS eighth grader Tre Truman said he can relate to Oden’s situation because he saw his mom battle kidney disease. However, when his mom was battling the disease, he said, he did not know a lot about it.
“I wish I would’ve helped her more,” he said. “It’s like I really want to do anything I can to help [Oden].”
He said he and his classmates talk about what kidney disease is and what they can do. He added that feels good to be able to help someone who needs it.
Truman is one of the students who will check on Oden regularly, Oden said, and make sure she has a smile on her face.
“You never know, someone else could be having a real rough day, and it could be one conversation that could make their day go from here to here. You never know,” he said.
In addition to spreading awareness and encouraging people to become living donors, Oden said she also wants to use her situation to emphasize the seriousness of COVID-19.
“This is life-changing, because I was completely fine until I got [COVID], and here I am,” she said.
People think of it as a respiratory disease, but it affects wherever the person is weakest, she said. In her dialysis clinic, she has met four people under the age of 25 who did not have any kidney issues, but are now on dialysis after COVID-19.
Based on tests, Oden and her doctors believe COVID-19 prompted this second round of her illness because there were no signs of rejection of her current kidney or that her disease had come back.
“There’s been cases where dialysis has turned the kidney around, so I’m hopeful for that, but I’m also a realist, and I have people and family members who are in the process of testing to hopefully be another match,” she said.
To learn more about becoming a living donor, go to houstonmethodistlivingdonor.org.