Tim Harkrider has worked in the education field for well over a decade, but the new College Station school district superintendent’s first career took place on a literal field as a professional baseball player for the then-California Angels.

Harkrider discussed his life’s path Wednesday as teachers, administrators and staff from across the district’s 19 campuses gathered at Central Church to kick off the 2023-24 school year.

Harkrider was named superintendent July 6 after serving the same role in Willis’ school district. In 2018, he was named the Texas Association of School Boards Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. During his time at Willis from 2015-22, Harkrider was able to raise over $350 million in bond packages.

But throughout the early days of his life, sports was paramount, an idea, he says, born out of his father’s desire for him and his brother to play professionally.

“I have no idea why he had that dream,” Harkrider said on stage. “I think everybody in Carthage, Texas, where we grew up, said he was crazy, and they said he was crazy for about the first 16 years that he practiced with my brother and I every single day.”

Harkrider’s father served as his son’s assistant baseball coach in high school and helped the team win a state championship during Harkrider’s senior year, he said. Harkrider earned a full scholarship to the University of Texas where he played shortstop before getting drafted by the Angels in the eighth round of the 1993 Major League Baseball draft.

“I was a baseball player, I’d never thought about doing anything else,” he said. “After my junior year, I was drafted by the Anaheim Angels … and I got to start my career. I had a great start and then I had an ankle injury.”

That injury eventually ended his career after Harkrider said team doctors misdiagnosed it. It also resulted in Harkrider filing a $17 million lawsuit against the team in 1999 for alleged inferior medical care, according to a Los Angeles Times article.

“My career was cut short after four-and-a-half years and that was really the very low point of my life,” he said. “How do you get over the hurdle of [from age] 5 to 26 you’re living your dream. … You can’t blame anyone.”

Needing a new path in life, Harkrider turned to education, the field that both of his parents worked in.

“I followed the family business; I wanted to teach and coach,” he said. “I was a social studies teacher, head baseball coach, and assistant football coach for six years and I loved every minute of it. The grind of practicing in the offseason, in the weight room, the games, Tuesday and Friday nights as head baseball coach. … Baseball is a passion for me, but it also consumed me.”

While winning games would bring him brief joy, Harkrider said the losses stuck with him and that he still thinks about them sometimes today.

“So, I decided at that point in time, I was going to put athletics behind me and I had the opportunity to go follow a superintendent that I was working for at Grand Prairie High School,” he said. “She said, ‘Hey, do you want to be an administrator? … Well, guess what? You go enroll at UTA [University of Texas at Arlington] and you’re going to come be an administrator in turn at South Grand Prairie High School.’”

From that point on, Harkrider said he worked his way up through the ranks of administration eventually becoming the superintendent at Willis, where he would ultimately run into yet another possibly life-changing diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in November of ‘22 and that is a word you never want to hear,” he said. “I had no symptoms and I’m telling you this because I got a health risk assessment every single year. … The longest six months of my life was from November until April 6th when I had surgery.”

Even though Harkrider is currently cancer free, he said it made him think about where his life has taken him.

“It’s been one heck of a ride, it has been a steep learning curve at every single journey,” he said. “Looking back at my career, as I was kind of preparing what I wanted to say today, each step that I’ve been given has prepared me for this particular role.”

One of the main driving factors behind Harkrider’s decision to apply for the superintendent position was that he wanted his daughter, Meredith, to receive a quality education.

“My career is important to me, but her high school career is a hundred times more important than my career … and College Station checked that box without a doubt,” he said to the crowd of teachers. “I worked in Region 6 for the last 11 years very much aware of the great work that you’ve done. The great work your students have done.”

After his first interview, Harkrider said he knew he wanted to work with the people of CSISD.

“I’ve interviewed for other jobs before and I’ve left an interview going, ‘Ah, maybe I could work for five of them, maybe six,’” he said. “I’ve left an interview before and said, ‘Hey, no way I can work here. Don’t call me back.’ … So, College Station checked every single box for me.”

Harkrider ended his presentation by comparing every day in the classroom to a race and said that not every day would be perfect but finishing strong is what matters most.

“Excellence only comes if you’re willing to sacrifice something to be great,” he said. “Excellence to many people is just something that other people do. … I hope this year you instill excellence in your kids. I hope that my leadership team and our board instill excellence in you. Because it’s going to be a great ‘23-24 school year and my family and I are blessed to be here.”