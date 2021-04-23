College Station ISD, libraries partner to expand access to online resources

The College Station school district and the Bryan-College Station Public Library System have partnered to expand access to e-books and digital audiobooks through an app.

School librarians can make these resources available in the app called Sora. Students can log in to the app using their district credentials to access books provided by the public library system rather than requiring a separate library card.

A grant from the CSISD Education Foundation and Caldwell Country Chevrolet allowed the district to form a collection of e-books and audiobooks.

The Sora app is available for download through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and on Chromebooks that support the Google Play Store. It is also available for use in web browsers at https://soraapp.com.