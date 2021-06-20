College Station ISD committee recommends $83 million bond

The two third-priority projects are renovations to the A&M Consolidated High School field house and the development of a districtwide Career and Technical Education and agriculture facility.

The $8.2 million allotted for the CTE and ag facility would include the purchase of land, said Amy Drozd, chief financial officer for the district.

The district does not have what administrators feel is the ideal location for such a facility, she told the board, but district officials will begin searching for that land immediately if voters approve the bond. If between the land purchase and construction, the district exhausts the allotted money, the project could be completed in phases.

Caitlin Smith, who will be in eighth grade at College Station Middle School in the fall, spoke to the board in support of an agriculture facility and said she was excited to see it included in the recommendation.

As a Brazos County 4-H member and a new member of the College Station High School Junior FFA program, she said, “That facility would not only provide space for students to house livestock projects; it would also provide space for students to do projects for agri-science fairs and non-livestock projects.”

The school board has until Aug. 16 to call for the bond for it to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

