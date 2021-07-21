College Station ISD calls for $83 million bond, won't raise tax rate

The College Station school board authorized an $83 million bond measure for the Nov. 2 election during a meeting Tuesday night.

The bond will appear as four separate propositions: a general proposal, a technology proposal and two athletic proposals — one for natatorium renovations and one for upgrades to the district’s largest athletic stadiums.

College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale emphasized that approval of the bond measure by voters would not increase the district’s debt service tax rate.

The proposal does not include the construction of new schools.

Amy Drozd, the district’s director of finance, said every campus will benefit from at least one of the recommended bond projects, some of which are districtwide upgrades in the areas of safety and security, fine arts and technology.

In the past, she said, the entirety of the bond would be included in one referendum on the November ballot, but new election laws require separate propositions for purchases of personal technology devices and equipment, work at athletic stadiums with 1,000-plus capacity, and then for other athletic venues like natatoriums. All other items are able to be placed in a general proposition.