College Station High School orchestra running shoe drive fundraiser through Oct. 15

A collection event is set for Sept. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. in College Station HIgh School’s fine arts parking lot. The group will likely have another collection event in October before the fundraiser ends Oct. 15.

The school is not a collection site and people should not bring their shoes to the school. Wong said when the orchestra hosted a similar shoe drive fundraiser in the past, it collected more shoes than the orchestra room had space for.

Wong said the fundraiser will help fund an out-of-state trip next year. The group takes a trip every four years, and traveled to New York City to play on the stage at Carnegie Hall her freshman year, she said.

She said she has many memories from the trip and the morning and after-school practices that went into preparing for it.

“It really meant a lot knowing that our little high school group could be able to play in Carnegie Hall,” she said. “It was just a really great experience because you can see that all of your hard work paid off, because the music in there, when you play, it really sounds different. The acoustics and then just the feel, knowing like you’re on the same stage as many of the greatest musicians in American history; there’s just a lot of emotions behind it.”