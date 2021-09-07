College Station High School orchestra running shoe drive fundraiser through Oct. 15

College Station High School’s orchestra is seeking shoe donations for a fundraiser to benefit the ensemble as well as entrepreneurs in developing countries.
The group, in a partnership with a company called Funds2Orgs, has a goal of 5,000 pairs of shoes. The orchestra will collect gently used, worn and new shoes, and will receive money from the company based on the weight of the bags.
Funds2Orgs will sell the shoes that have been collected to “micro-entrepreneurs” in developing countries who can then repurpose and sell the shoes for a profit.
Isabelle Wong, president of the College Station High School orchestra and varsity viola section leader, said the fundraiser is a way to help the orchestra and people in other parts of the world while connecting with the College Station community.
“It’s just an easy way for people to contribute,” said Amy Renard, president of ENCORE, the high school’s orchestra booster club. “If you’ve got a closet to clean out and you’ve got gently used or new shoes that you just need to move out and you don’t want them to be wasted, you can donate them, and the orchestra will benefit from it, and then it goes to a good cause in some other country where people really need resources and jobs.”
While the shoes can be gently used, worn or new, they must be in tact — without holes or tears — and in matching pairs. Ice skates, roller skates, wet or moldy shoes, shoes with holes or tears and thrift store shoes will not be accepted.
A collection event is set for Sept. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. in College Station HIgh School’s fine arts parking lot. The group will likely have another collection event in October before the fundraiser ends Oct. 15.
The school is not a collection site and people should not bring their shoes to the school. Wong said when the orchestra hosted a similar shoe drive fundraiser in the past, it collected more shoes than the orchestra room had space for.
Wong said the fundraiser will help fund an out-of-state trip next year. The group takes a trip every four years, and traveled to New York City to play on the stage at Carnegie Hall her freshman year, she said.
She said she has many memories from the trip and the morning and after-school practices that went into preparing for it.
“It really meant a lot knowing that our little high school group could be able to play in Carnegie Hall,” she said. “It was just a really great experience because you can see that all of your hard work paid off, because the music in there, when you play, it really sounds different. The acoustics and then just the feel, knowing like you’re on the same stage as many of the greatest musicians in American history; there’s just a lot of emotions behind it.”
The fundraiser will help ensure this year’s orchestra students get the chance to make similar memories, she said, noting some students couldn’t make the last trip because of financial reasons.
Renard said the money raised will also help pay for contests, instrument repairs, scholarships and other equipment and instruments the orchestra needs.
“Basically, we just want to support fine arts education for our kids in our community,” Renard said.
Renard said it is encouraging to see how the students have taken on the responsibility of running the fundraiser and promoting it.
“Really and truly, these kids work so hard and they work so well together,” she said.
Wong said the orchestra’s leadership team hopes the money raised through the drive can support the ensemble and provide opportunities for its members for the next couple of years.