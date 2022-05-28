College Station, Consol graduates left with one last assignment: Use their gifts to improve the world

More than 950 seniors graduated from College Station high schools Friday at Reed Arena as College Station High School and A&M Consolidated High School seniors closed the high school chapter of their lives.

“As kids, all we ever wanted to do was grow up, but being with you all today, it makes me want to slow things down a bit,” Sarah Del Sol, CSHS senior class president, said when presenting the class gift of a stone monument. “The transition from writing ‘Have a great summer’ to ‘Have a great life’ in our yearbooks was something we needed more time to mentally prepare for. However, looking at all of you right now, I can’t help but feel extremely lucky to be graduating along some of the most amazing and capable people I have ever met, and I’m excited to see what all we accomplish in the future.”

Consol graduate Harshali Sharna had her own keepsake, an autograph pillow, she had her classmates sign to remember those who she shared experiences with.

“From my time as a freshman to my time as a senior and all the experiences in between, having their name on here lets me not forget them,” Sharna said before the ceremony began. “Whenever I look at [the names], I’ll remember everything that I’ve done with them, everything I’ve experienced, all the stuff that we’ve cried over, all the trips that we’ve been on. It’s just something that reminds me where I came from, my roots, keeps me grounded. I’m going to treasure this forever.”

A consistent theme throughout both ceremonies is that the graduates have what they need to enter the next chapter of their life, whatever that includes.

Stoney Pryor, CSHS athletic director, head football coach and commencement speaker, encouraged the graduates to find purpose in their life and separate who they are from what they do.

“I tell my athletes all the time that winning feels great and losing stinks, but neither one determines your worth,” he said. “And yet, what we do shapes us and those around us. So, while we seek to win and to pursue excellence, it’s important to surround ourselves with people who help us improve.”

That includes friends who make them better, but also people who share different beliefs than them.

“Learn to have civil conversations with people you disagree with. You might just be surprised at what you learn along the way,” he said. “But as we pursue excellence and pursue growth, always act with class, showing grace and kindness to those who need it, upholding the high standard. Never miss an opportunity to lift someone up, to make their day better, to help them know that they matter. Your influence on those around you cannot be understated.”

Nathanael Buchner, Consol science teacher and commencement speaker, left the Consol graduates with an assignment that he said will determine the outcome of society.

“That test is this: In case you hadn’t realized, in the past couple of years, and especially the last couple days, whether it be morally or environmentally or socially or spiritually or politically or emotionally or in countless different ways, our world is pretty messed up,” he said. “So what are you going to do about it? What are you, the Consol Class of 2022, going to do about it? What? What will you do to save us? What will you do to protect us? And what will you do to change it? Because unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to change.”

He said graduation marks the end of their 18-year free trial on life, and the real work begins next.

“And I know you didn’t ask for it, but this test, this charge, this task, includes nothing less than changing our broken political system, standing up for workers’ rights and pay, helping to sustain our world environmentally, to fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves, and to go beyond the lure of fame and money and materialistic desire,” he said. “To preach the gospel of love and peace and to truly do something that will fix our human race.”

Each graduate, he said, has the “untapped power and potential” in them, and it is their charge to use it.

CSHS summa cum laude speaker Surya Sunkari noted the importance of their classmates and peers, saying those memories shared are what they will remember longer than the academic lessons.

Consol summa cum laude speaker Sabrina Hu said she is grateful to have taken the seemingly scarier path of moving to Consol instead of convincing her family to move so she would remain zoned for CSHS.

“Through every situation we are in, whether we can change it or not, it is our choice and our choice only whether to find joy or suffering, happiness or sadness, good or bad,” she said. “We are in control of how we view our lives if that’s how we lead our lives.”

Consol Principal Gwen Elder said each graduate has a responsibility to leave the world a better place.

“Each of you has something to offer the world,” she said. “It is OK for you not to blend in, but be committed to be the one who empowers others to do their best work. The assignment that is waiting for you is something only you can accomplish.”

