College Station, Bryan graduations at Reed Arena will require $5 parking fee

A map previously distributed for Friday and Saturday's graduations at Reed Arena incorrectly stated parking would be free, according to an email from the Bryan Independent School District on Friday. There will be a cash-only parking fee of $5 for guests attending ceremonies for Bryan and College Station high schools Friday and Saturday.

College Station High School's graduation is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. today at Reed Arena, and A&M Consolidated High School will follow at 7:30 p.m. in the arena. Both ceremonies will be livestreamed at youtube.com/CSHSAVP and youtube.com/AMCHSAVP, respectively.

Bryan High School’s graduation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and Rudder High School’s commencement will follow at noon. Both are also at Reed Arena.

Reed Arena will not be enforcing its clear bag policy that is used for Texas A&M sporting events; however, every bag will be checked at entry. There are no outside food and beverages allowed with the exception of one sealed plastic water bottle per guest. Concessions will be open where guests can purchase water and “light snacks” with a card. Only cards will be accepted at the concession stands.

An email from the Bryan school district includes a reminder that the intersection of Wellborn Road and Holleman Drive will be closed due to construction. It states there is also a possibility that George Bush Drive could be down to one lane in each direction at Harvey Mitchell Parkway/F.M. 2818.

Detours are in place, but the email recommends people plan to arrive early.

According to the email, the following items are not allowed inside the arena: artificial noisemakers, balloons, air horns, glass vases, signs and posters, outside food and beverages, firearms and weapons, tobacco products of any kind, skateboards and scooters, tripods, pets, professional cameras, video cameras or reusable cups or bottles.

Strollers must be parked on the concourse of Reed Arena, not in handicap areas of the facility. While pets are not allowed in the arena, service animals may enter. Flowers will be allowed in, as long as they are not in a glass vase.

