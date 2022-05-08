Carrabine addresses challenges after first month as Bryan ISD superintendent

Ginger Carrabine, officially named superintendent of the Bryan school district on March 28, said she is optimistic as she looks ahead to the end of this school year and the 2022-23 year.

Carrabine said her No. 1 goal is to maintain the momentum she inherited. She said the transition into her new position has been smooth, given her previous roles as chief of staff and deputy superintendent under Christie Whitbeck, and then as interim superintendent last fall when Whitbeck left to take over the helm of the Fort Bend school district.

The biggest change, she said, has been stepping into the new role in which she is the face of the district.

“As deputy, I was more behind the scenes doing the operation side of the job and working with Dr. Whitbeck more so than the community and the parents and the staff and the students at large,” she said. “I was involved but not on that grand scale.”

Looking ahead, she said, the vision remains the same of “Children first. Always,” saying helping students get a well-rounded education and positioning them for success is their “core business.”

“I feel so good about these opportunities, especially when it’s once they get into high school because we know when they walk out of our door they will be equipped to aspire to anything they imagined to be, with so many choices,” she said.

Carrabine said it is rewarding to work more directly with students, district staff members and parents. She has established advisory and ambassador groups to develop a “feedback loop” with students, staff and the community.

“I was called to this profession because of children, and I think in this new position, I have a broader lens and, obviously, a bigger span of control, a sphere of influence if you will, and I don’t take that lightly,” she said. “I feel very humbled by this opportunity to be serving in this capacity.”

She said it takes a collaborative group effort among all groups to continue the momentum in the district, its successes and address challenges.

“I believe if we have the staff positioned for success, we have the students involved and they have an active role in their education, and our parents and community wrapping their arms around this in the name of support and partnership and engagement, that anything is possible,” she said. “I’m excited about next year.”

She applauded teachers and staff for navigating the pandemic and transitioning into the “new normal,” saying there is no playbook for a pandemic and she is proud the district never had to close a class or campus due to a lack of staff. All employees who have the credentials to be in the classroom, including Carrabine, were on a list, she said, to step in for a teacher and cover a class if needed.

Carrabine called this third year of the pandemic one of the most difficult because educators are starting to better understand the magnitude of the learning loss students suffered.

“It’s more than academics. It was opportunity loss,” she said. “There are opportunity gaps right now because kids were not in school. They were not on the playgrounds, they were not forging relationships and interacting with each other. So that social and emotional and behavior element that happens in a school setting didn’t happen because of the pandemic, because of the closures across the state nation.“

In addition to addressing the learning loss, Carrabine said, one challenge she hopes to address is reversing the mindset some students took during the pandemic of seeing school as optional.

“I think there needs to be a sense of urgency about getting back to school on a consistent basis because we cannot close those achievement gaps or afford those opportunities if kids are not with us every day at school,” she said. “There’s nothing that will replace being in the classroom with the teacher of record, taking advantage of those experiences academically, and again, socially, emotionally and behaviorally.”

Another challenge districts across the state are facing, including Bryan is teacher retention. Carrabine said they are working with their partners at Texas A&M and Blinn College to encourage people to enter teaching and also said the district has implemented retention bonuses and stipends to encourage teachers to return to the district.

That effort and energy, she said, is critical. There is also an emphasis on training and development for teachers and staff to better equip them to serve students, using a new program for students who have dyslexia and dysgraphia as an example.

Looking ahead, Carrabine said she is focused on working directly with and getting feedback from each of the three stakeholder groups in the district: students, staff and the community, including parents.

She formed a district-level student ambassador group with students from both middle schools and all four high schools to work more directly with them.

She said students represent a cross-section of the student body, including those who are already involved, those who are influential students on their campuses and those who have the potential to be leaders. One of the requirements, she said, was they could not be a senior because she wanted to pick students who would be back next year.

One of the first events the group did was attend a leadership conference in Katy, which was attended by 900 other students.

“They’re pretty excited about their role as student ambassadors and working with me,” she said, saying she went with them to the leadership conference and plans to remain actively involved with the student ambassadors. “I think it’s very important that I stay connected to these kids because I believe, more than ever, the students are our future in getting us back to that ultimate sense of normalcy post-pandemic, whatever that might look like.”

To connect with staff members, Carrabine started “Snacks with the Sup” to meet and visit with people on each of the district’s 22 campuses to talk about what is happening now and what to expect in the future.

Similarly to the student ambassador group, she has created a teacher advisory group with representatives from each campus to continue the “feedback loop” established with “Snacks with the Sup.”

“My plan next year is to continue to go out to the campuses and meet with all of them, but with this advisory council, I can meet more frequently and just really keep the lines of communication going,” she said.

Prior to taking over as superintendent, she said, her involvement with parents and the community had been more behind the scenes, working on bond committees and task forces. Now, she said, she is able to see how eager they are to be involved and partner with the district, from parents to members of the Superintendent’s Advisory Council and faith-based leaders that support district staff and students.

Two examples of the community’s support, Carrabine said, are the Bryan ISD Showcase that took place April 1 at Downtown Bryan’s First Friday and the district’s annual Scholarship Night.

While the district has its challenges, she said there are a lot of good things happening that she wants to focus on, and to build on the district’s strengths and identify and work on its weaknesses.

“I’ve done a lot of listening, so again I can make informed decisions and be responsive and to put things in play,” Carrabine said. “I want people to see that my actions will speak loudly and will match what I’m saying. When I say ‘Children, first,’ I want them to see that and to know that and to believe that I remain committed to that, and in making decisions in the best interest of students.”

