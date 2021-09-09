Caldwell ISD asks for community input in search for next superintendent

The Caldwell school board is seeking the community’s input in the search for Superintendent Andrew Peters’ replacement after he retires in December.

Peters announced his retirement last month.

“This decision is bittersweet,” he wrote in his “In the Loop with the Sup” newsletter. “The decision is ‘bitter’ in the fact that I will be leaving my Caldwell ISD family and the community in which I have built very meaningful relationships, but ‘sweet’ that I am leaving with our district in such a great place. I am so proud of the dedication, innovation, and just good ’ol [sic] hard work from our staff and students to shape what this district is today. What a blessing it has been to serve as your Superintendent.”

According to an update on the district website, the Caldwell school board has employed the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services to help with the search for the next superintendent.

The district has posted a leadership profile questionnaire on its website under the Board of Trustees tab to let district employees, families and community members help in the search.