Bryan school district looking at virtual academy for 2021-22

The Bryan school district is exploring the option of offering a virtual academy for grades 5-12 as the district prepares to return to only on-campus classes for the 2021-22 school year.

The school district is looking to gauge interest through a survey and is seeking input from all residents who live within the district’s boundaries, including those without children in Bryan ISD schools.

Students who live within district boundaries, have shown academic proficiency and have a history of regular attendance would be allowed to apply for the virtual academy.

Virtual academy students would be expected to log in to class each day for real-time instruction. They would also have the opportunity to participate in fine arts, athletics, CATE courses and UIL academics competitions for the Bryan ISD campus they are zoned to attend.

The survey can be found at https://bisd.link/VirtualAcademySurvey.