 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan school district looking at virtual academy for 2021-22
0 comments

Bryan school district looking at virtual academy for 2021-22

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan school district is exploring the option of offering a virtual academy for grades 5-12 as the district prepares to return to only on-campus classes for the 2021-22 school year.

The school district is looking to gauge interest through a survey and is seeking input from all residents who live within the district’s boundaries, including those without children in Bryan ISD schools.

Students who live within district boundaries, have shown academic proficiency and have a history of regular attendance would be allowed to apply for the virtual academy.

Virtual academy students would be expected to log in to class each day for real-time instruction. They would also have the opportunity to participate in fine arts, athletics, CATE courses and UIL academics competitions for the Bryan ISD campus they are zoned to attend.

The survey can be found at https://bisd.link/VirtualAcademySurvey.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas A&M Leaders on National Security Innovation and Military Modernization

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert