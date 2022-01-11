Bryan school district hosts information sessions for advanced academic programs

The Bryan school district is hosting information nights for the advanced academic programs housed at the schools.

Inquire Academy, a gifted academy for intermediate and middle school students, will have its session Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Jane Long Intermediate School, and the session will also be streamed live on the Bryan ISD YouTube page.

Odyssey Academy, a program focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), will have its information night Thursday at 6 p.m. in the SFA Middle School cafeteria, and it will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page.

Bryan Collegiate High School, the district’s early college high school, will host its second information night Thursday at 6 p.m. on the school's campus.

The second International Baccalaureate information night is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in Bryan High School’s Silver Cafeteria.

An AP Capstone information night was streamed live on the BISD YouTube page Monday and a second information night will take place Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Rudder High School cafeteria.

Students must apply for each program, except AP Capstone, and more information about each program is available at www.bryanisd.org/advancedacademics.

