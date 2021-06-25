Bryan school district celebrates launch of mobile library

For several weeks this spring, rising Rudder High School seniors Caleb Alvarez and Jessie Calderon worked with about 18 classmates to convert a retired Bryan ISD school bus into a mobile library filled with around 2,000 books geared toward children and teens.
On Thursday afternoon outside Henderson Elementary, more than 100 students, teachers, staff members and other Bryan school district stakeholders celebrated the completion of the “Words on Wheels” moving library. As excited elementary-age students and school board members toured the air conditioned, ADA-compliant bus, Alvarez and Calderon reflected on their work.
“It feels real good knowing that this will go around the community and help bring books to children in local elementaries,” Alvarez said, as younger students excitedly explored the bus. Calderon quickly added, “It feels really special to give us the chance and see how students can work on this.”
According to Jana Wenzel, assistant director of instructional technology and resources for Bryan ISD, the mobile library will make appearances at elementary schools throughout the city beginning Wednesday.
“To be given a blank slate and creatively make something with their hands and with the tools that they have been learning about for something that wasn’t just a class assignment, but is something that the entire community will utilize – I think there is no greater experience when you’re learning,” Wenzel said.
According to library media specialist Michelle Doyel, the mobile library features computers, Wi-Fi internet access and about 2,000 books, including a section featuring authors with ties to the Brazos Valley such as Samuel E. Pittman II and Kathi Appelt. The schedule for the mobile library is posted online in Spanish and English, and the revamped bus is scheduled to make at least 18 stops this summer.
Construction instructor Donald Brown and manufacturing and welding instructor John McGee led the students through the process of converting the retired bus into a library. McGee said the students, fresh off successes at state competitions, came forward with ideas on how to implement various amenities for the revamped bus. He said the students also learned how to make the structures accessible and code-compliant.
“This is a real-world project,” McGee said, adding that the students showed a commitment to finding solutions to challenges as they arose.
Alvarez and Calderon described the process of converting the bus as hard work – the Rudder students gutted the bus and reconfigured it over several weeks – and as a learning experience that will have lasting impacts on their lives. Alvarez said he hopes to become a welder, and Calderon plans to own his own business in the future.
“It helped me build skills, and it’s something I will never forget,” Calderon said.
Bryan ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck praised the Rudder students for their work and said the mobile library will assist the district with its ongoing mission of promoting and developing literacy.
“I continue to be amazed. In the midst of everything else, an innovative idea is born,” Whitbeck said. “Literacy is the catalyst for all learning. We’re trying to focus on literacy, and this is a way to try and bring it to the kids. We’re going to go to them.”
To view the Words on Wheels summer schedule and find more information about the program, visit bryanisd.org/wordsonwheels.