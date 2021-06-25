Bryan school district celebrates launch of mobile library

According to library media specialist Michelle Doyel, the mobile library features computers, Wi-Fi internet access and about 2,000 books, including a section featuring authors with ties to the Brazos Valley such as Samuel E. Pittman II and Kathi Appelt. The schedule for the mobile library is posted online in Spanish and English, and the revamped bus is scheduled to make at least 18 stops this summer.

Construction instructor Donald Brown and manufacturing and welding instructor John McGee led the students through the process of converting the retired bus into a library. McGee said the students, fresh off successes at state competitions, came forward with ideas on how to implement various amenities for the revamped bus. He said the students also learned how to make the structures accessible and code-compliant.

“This is a real-world project,” McGee said, adding that the students showed a commitment to finding solutions to challenges as they arose.

Alvarez and Calderon described the process of converting the bus as hard work – the Rudder students gutted the bus and reconfigured it over several weeks – and as a learning experience that will have lasting impacts on their lives. Alvarez said he hopes to become a welder, and Calderon plans to own his own business in the future.