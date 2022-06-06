Bryan school district approves new campus leaders

Multiple Bryan campuses will see new leadership in the coming school year, but they are not all new faces to the school district.

The Bryan school board approved Kim Guess as the new principal of Bowen Elementary School and Linda Taplette as Fannin’s new leader in the 2022-2023 school year. The board also approved Alfred Scott as the principal of Sadberry Intermediate School when it opens for the 2023-2024 school year.

Desiree Caperton’s move to become principal of Long Intermediate School from Fannin Elementary School did not have to be approved by the school board, but was announced to staff members in March, district spokesperson Matt Kennedy said.

Guess was named Bowen’s new principal in April and will be taking over the school’s top administrative position from Bridget Cooper. Cooper was recently named the new assistant director of human resources for the College Station school district.

Most recently, Guess served as an assistant principal at Rayburn Intermediate School.

“She’s had a multitude of experiences in her career in Bryan ISD,” Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said after the board’s approval during the April 18 board meeting. “She actually grew up in this community and graduated from Bryan High School, so she is a Bryan ISD product as a student, as well as an administrator and now a principal staring the next school year.”

Taplette was approved as the new principal of Fannin Elementary after having served as an assistant principal at the school. She will take over for Caperton as she moves to Long Intermediate School.

“Fannin is my home,” Taplette said in a press release Monday. “Coming here was providence. Everyone here has a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to take an even bigger role here.”

Carrabine said she is excited for Taplette to take on her new role, saying several staff members called Taplette the “common denominator” of the school’s success. Three women were at the meeting to support Taplette and called her to congratulate her on the new position.

Caperton will move to Long Intermediate School from Fannin, where she took over as principal in 2019. With more than two decades of experience in education, she will take over the leadership role at Long from Cody Satterfield.

Satterfield will be moving from Long to a district-level administrative position as administrator of student affairs. She served as principal at Long since 2016 and oversaw its transition from a middle school to an intermediate school, according to a press release at the time.

In May, the school board approved Alfred Scott as the first principal of Sadberry Intermediate School, which is currently under construction in the northern part of the district. It is set to open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Scott, a native of Bryan, has served as an assistant principal at Bryan High School since 2016.

“I can’t wait for people to get to know him in this new role,” Carrabine said during the May 16 board meeting when the announcement was made.

Rudder music leadership

The school district announced new band and orchestra directors this spring also.

Joseph Daigle, who has served as the orchestra director at Davila Middle School for five years, will lead the Rudder High School ensemble next school year.

“I’m thrilled to have Mr. Daigle take over the Rudder Orchestra program,” Patrick Corbett, director of fine arts for the district, said in a press release. “During his tenure at Davila, the orchestra program has experienced unprecedented success and I can’t wait to hear the Rudder orchestra in the years to come.”

He will take over the group from Traci Hambric, who is retiring.

Along with Daigle, Stephen Howard was announced as Rudder High School’s new band director. Howard will be moving to Bryan from Austin where he directed an all-female ensemble at Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders.

A press release on his hire states Howard’s music groups have represented Texas in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

“I am very excited to have Mr. Stephen Howard come to Rudder as the new head band director,” Corbett said in the press release. “I’m looking forward to seeing the Rudder Band achieve new heights under his direction.”

