Bryan school district announces dates for proms, graduation ceremonies

The Bryan school district has announced the dates and times for this year’s graduation and prom events.

All four high schools — Mary Catherine Harris, Bryan Collegiate, Bryan High and Rudder — will have graduations at 8 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium.

MC Harris will kick off the graduations on May 26. Bryan Collegiate is scheduled for May 27. Rudder High School graduates will cross the stage May 28. Then, Bryan High will have its graduation ceremony on May 29.

Each graduating senior will receive a minimum of eight tickets for guests, and the ceremonies will be streamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages

There are backup dates and times in case of bad weather, which are all explained on the Class of 2021 page of the district’s website.

Bryan Collegiate, Rudder and Bryan High also released the dates for prom events, which will be limited to seniors and their dates.

Bryan Collegiate High School’s senior dinner will be May 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Astin Mansion. Rudder High School’s senior prom is scheduled for May 7 beginning at 8 p.m. at The Weinberg in Wixon Valley. Bryan High School’s senior prom will take place May 15 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Hilton College Station.