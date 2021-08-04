Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook

The Bryan school board this week approved changes to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, eliminating pronouns from the documents and allowing high school students to have “unnatural” hair color. The changes also permit middle school students to wear athletic shorts.
Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the hair-color decision is part of a “back-to-basics theme.”
“We just want kids to be at school,” she said. “Right now we’re like, if you want green streaks in your hair, you want purple, we don’t really care; we just want you there because we want to teach you. We want you to graduate, and we want great things for you. That’s our focus.”
Unnatural hair color will still be prohibited for students in elementary, intermediate and middle school grades.
During the district’s July 19 meeting, board members discussed changing handbook references to “he/she” and “his/her” to “they” and “their.” The recommendations came from a consultant at the Equity Literacy Institute, which was the only vendor recommended by the Region 6 Education Service Center that responded to the district’s request in time to complete a required equity audit.
Six community members voiced opposition to the change during Monday’s noon board workshop.
During the July 19 school board meeting Kelli Norgaard, director of school leadership for the district, said the changes were to make the handbook more “user friendly” and more inclusive.
At the Aug. 2 meeting, Whitbeck said the wording change did not represent any change in policy related to gender distinction or pronoun use in classrooms.
In response to the concerns, Whitbeck said, the wording was revised in an effort to avoid confusion.
“We tried to just take the controversy out and make it very clear because right now with everything going on, we need to keep the main thing the main thing, and the main thing is school,” she said. “School’s starting, COVID’s on an uptick, our children are coming back, our teachers are coming back; that’s what we need to focus on.”
The purpose of the handbook, she said, is to serve as a guide and reference for parents.
Board President Mark McCall said the handbook could avoid the issue by using student or parent.
“From a readability standpoint, that says the same as ‘they,’ but certainly it is more specific in identifying the different actions,” he said. “It is much easier to read than the pronouns repeated over and over and over throughout a document.”
McCall said the handbook update does not change the board’s expectations for how staff members should refer to students.
“It’s back to building that personal relationship,” he said. “I’m certainly not going to stand here and tell somebody how they have to respond to a student or that they can only respond in this way because that erodes the ability for that individual, that principal, to make a connection with that student. That’s part of their toolbox. ... I think it would be wrong for a board to try to limit or curtail that toolbox.”
The handbook and code of conduct were approved unanimously and are available on the Bryan school district’s website.