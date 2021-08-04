Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook

During the July 19 school board meeting Kelli Norgaard, director of school leadership for the district, said the changes were to make the handbook more “user friendly” and more inclusive.

At the Aug. 2 meeting, Whitbeck said the wording change did not represent any change in policy related to gender distinction or pronoun use in classrooms.

In response to the concerns, Whitbeck said, the wording was revised in an effort to avoid confusion.

“We tried to just take the controversy out and make it very clear because right now with everything going on, we need to keep the main thing the main thing, and the main thing is school,” she said. “School’s starting, COVID’s on an uptick, our children are coming back, our teachers are coming back; that’s what we need to focus on.”

The purpose of the handbook, she said, is to serve as a guide and reference for parents.

Board President Mark McCall said the handbook could avoid the issue by using student or parent.

“From a readability standpoint, that says the same as ‘they,’ but certainly it is more specific in identifying the different actions,” he said. “It is much easier to read than the pronouns repeated over and over and over throughout a document.”