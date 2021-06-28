Bryan school board approves $7.6 million max price for steel package on third intermediate school

The Bryan school board has approved a guaranteed maximum price for an early steel package for the district's third intermediate school.

The guaranteed maximum price set for the school, which will be funded by a 2020 bond, is $7.6 million, which is $180,000 lower than the district originally estimated, said Paul Buckner, the district’s energy and construction project manager.

A second package will cover the rest of the building’s construction, he said, but the early steel package lessens some concerns over the price volatility and the increasing construction time with steel.

"We wanted to lock in our prices and get the product ordered and get it fabricated and on to the site as quick as possible," Buckner said.

Drymalla Construction, the construction manager for the project, received 18 bids from steel fabricators, steel erectors and lightweight contractors from the local area and other regions.

