Bryan school board approves $4.17 million in raises as the district faces teacher needs

The Bryan school board unanimously approved $4 million of proposed salary increases for district personnel at Monday’s monthly meeting.

“We need to make sure that we are compensating our teachers as best we can. I mean we can’t do much in the classroom without teachers,” said Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services for the district, during a presentation Monday.

The approved salary recommendations include increasing the starting teacher salary to $50,000 from $48,000. Eligible teachers, counselors, librarians and registered nurses will receive their step increase on the set salary schedule as well as at least $1,500.

Eligible auxiliary staff and paraprofessional staff will receive an increase that is 3% of the midpoint for that pay. Eligible administrative and professional staff will receive an increase equal to 2% of the midpoint.

Eligible food service staff will receive an increase of $2 per hour, which will come out of a separate food service budget.

Of the $4,170,000 in proposed raises, 74% will be going to teacher salary increases, while the remaining 26% will be going to other staff and administrators. The break down is $3,080,000 for teacher raises and $1,090,000 for staff and administrative raises.

After taking the school board members through the recommendations, Beesaw explained the possible budget scenarios. The factors that go into creating a school budget, he said, are student enrollment and attendance, property values, recruitment and retention, federal funding, inflation and the continued effects of COVID-19.

Beesaw showed three possible budget impacts based on an expected 18% property value growth and no change in the district’s average daily attendance, an increase of 200 students average daily attendance and a return to the historical normal ADA of 95%.

Before the raises are calculated, he said, no change in the ADA with an 18% property value growth would see a $3.46 million deficit budget.

A 200 student increase in ADA with an 18% property value growth would see a $2.11 million deficit budget.

A return to 95% ADA with an 18% property value growth would see a $663,000 deficit budget.

After raises, the budget moves to a $7.63 million deficit budget with no changes to ADA, a $6.28 million deficit budget with a 200 student increase in ADA and a $4.83 million deficit budget with a return to 95% ADA, all factored with an anticipated 18% property value growth.

The district expects to receive its certified property values on July 25, Beesaw said. A final budget update will come on Aug. 1.

Then, the board will host a public hearing on the budget and tax rate before considering both for approval at the Aug. 15 regular board meeting.

The raises and increase in the starting teacher salary comes at a time when the district has 100 teaching positions to fill as of June 16, Carol Cune, executive director of human resources and administration, reported to the board. This is triple the number the district normally would have at this time, she said.

The current vacancies include 84 general education teacher positions, 15 instructional aide positions, 23 special education teacher positions, 46 special education instructional aide positions, 12 non-teaching special education positions — such as, diagnosticians and speech pathologists — and seven teacher positions in which the recommended teacher must complete the certification exam before being hired.

The need for teachers is not unique to the district, she said. Following the presentation, Cune said, more than half the people who left the district have left the teaching profession altogether.

In addition to teachers leaving the profession, she said, the district’s decisions to promote teachers to district-level administrative positions create classroom teacher vacancies. Then, Bryan is competing with all other school districts in the state for teachers.

Board Secretary Felicia Benford asked if increasing the starting salary pay by $2,000 would help with recruitment even if Bryan is lower than other districts in the state.

Cune said it does keep the district marketable in the community. After the presentation, she said the district has to work within its budget to be aggressive with its starting salary to be attractive to the teachers who are attracted to Bryan, who are typically new teachers who have ties to Texas A&M or surrounding universities.

“We want to get the best teachers that we possibly can,” she told the board. “We owe that to our students, our parents, our community to get those great teachers, and whether or not they stay with us or not, we can’t guarantee that, but we want to get the people that will choose us first instead of us last when they’re looking at staying in this area, and money talks. We know that.”

The board also approved an amendment to its District of Innovation plan that would allow the district to grant one-year alternative certifications for people with degrees from accredited universities and experience in the area they would teach, Executive Director of School Leadership Brian Merrell presented to the board.

The program would require additional professional development and customized training and ongoing professional development for these professionals who would be new to the classroom, he said.

Unlike the alternative certifications allowed for Career and Technology Education, he said, the professionals who would be allowed to teach in a non-CTE classrooms must have a college degree and approved by the human resources department.

In addition to the approved raises, the board also approved 4% retention stipends for eligible employees. Beesaw said the stipends will be paid out throughout the 2022-2023 school year from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds school districts received to help address needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 4% raises amount to a total of about $4.8 million and will be distributed in increments throughout the year with 2% in September, 1% in December and 1% in May 2023.

The presentation on raises also prompted discussions about balancing the salary scale to recruit new teachers and retain veteran teachers.

When discussing what a 10-year teacher with a current salary of $51,400 would see with the increases, Beesaw said, the teacher would receive a step increase of $600, an additional raise of $1,500 and the 4% retention stipend for a total raise of $3,170, or about 6.2%.

The 6.2% increase is about in the middle of what districts throughout the state are offering employees, with some giving 4%, while others have gone up to 10%.

Board member Fran Duane expressed concern over the difference in a first year teacher receiving $50,000 with the raises and a 10-year teacher receiving approximately $53,500.

“That’s not OK,” she said. “That makes me very uncomfortable. We need our 10-year teachers.”

She suggested a look into the district’s step system to reward veteran teachers, but said she could agree to the raises based on the district’s budget.

“I don’t think it’s a funding issue with us,” she said. “I think it’s a legislative priority issue. And so until they’re reasonable and accommodating with funding, I think we have to do what we can do, so I can vote yes to what you’re presenting and still be uncomfortable with what it means.”

Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said district administrators plan to create a committee with many teachers represented to conduct a budget exercise and determine how the district can address salary changes.

“It’s always a challenge because, obviously, teachers are the lifeblood,” Beesaw said after the presentation.

“I mean, everybody in the district is important, but you’ve got to have those teachers. And the better teachers you have, the more quality the education, so you want to try to maintain that as best we can. But, you know, it’s always a balancing act to try to make sure everything fits together.”

