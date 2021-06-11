Bryan school board approved new administrators

The Bryan school board approved two new administrators during a workshop meeting this week.

Shannon McGehee, who has served as Davila Middle School principal for the past eight years, will move into a new district leadership role as director of student services.

According to a press release, the new position in the school leadership department will focus on district-wide attendance, dropout prevention and truancy reduction. McGehee will work with campus leadership and dropout prevention specialists.

“I am thrilled and excited to transition to the position of director of student services,” she said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to work with students, families, and the community of Bryan ISD in this capacity.”

A Texas A&M graduate, McGehee has served as a teacher in the district before transitioning into campus-level leadership roles for 17 years of her career.

“We know that she’ll do an outstanding job as she has in the principalship,” Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said during the workshop.

In the 2021-2022 school year, Daniela Garza-Ramirez will take over as principal of Henderson Elementary School after spending the past five years as assistant principal at the campus.