Bryan Rotary Club honors BISD seniors with scholarships

The Bryan Rotary Club recognized four Bryan high school seniors Wednesday for their academic accomplishments.
Bryan Collegiate High School’s Riley Foster and Bryan High School’s Garrett Avery, Cade Conrad and Audrey Vestal each received a $3,000 scholarship for their work in class and through student organizations.
Foster, valedictorian of BCHS, will be attending the University of Texas at Austin to study mathematics with the goal of eventually becoming a profiler with the FBI.
Avery, Conrad and Vestal all will be attending Texas A&M in the fall.
Avery will be studying engineering with hopes of specializing in mechanical engineering to join a larger business doing mechanical engineering or start his own business. Conrad also will be studying engineering, focusing on agricultural or civil engineering, with a goal of working in land development. Vestal will be studying landscape architecture with hopes of establishing a nonprofit that will help improve infrastructure needs throughout the world.
With their parents as guests, they said among the ways their parents have supported them are by providing an environment conducive to education, instilling in them the importance of education and a strong work ethic and a drive to achieve excellence in anything.
With a senior year unlike any other past graduating classes, they said, they learned the importance of personal relationships, time management, adaptability and maintaining personal health with schoolwork.
“I’ve had some personal challenges in the past year, and my friends have been like rocks; they’re something sturdy that I can lean on and just a safe place where I know I can go,” Conrad said.
Vestal said the lack of structure when school moved online forced her to learn time management and develop a structure that works for her.
Foster said she neglected her own health at times because she was so focused on her schoolwork when things shifted online.
Avery said the most important thing he learned this year is to be ready to adjust to any changes.
“That’s a skill that will definitely help later in life, and I think it’s something good that came out of everything that went on because we had to learn to adapt to change and deal with our changing surroundings and, I guess, grow through that.”