Bryan Rotary Club honors BISD seniors with scholarships

The Bryan Rotary Club recognized four Bryan high school seniors Wednesday for their academic accomplishments.

Bryan Collegiate High School’s Riley Foster and Bryan High School’s Garrett Avery, Cade Conrad and Audrey Vestal each received a $3,000 scholarship for their work in class and through student organizations.

Foster, valedictorian of BCHS, will be attending the University of Texas at Austin to study mathematics with the goal of eventually becoming a profiler with the FBI.

Avery, Conrad and Vestal all will be attending Texas A&M in the fall.

Avery will be studying engineering with hopes of specializing in mechanical engineering to join a larger business doing mechanical engineering or start his own business. Conrad also will be studying engineering, focusing on agricultural or civil engineering, with a goal of working in land development. Vestal will be studying landscape architecture with hopes of establishing a nonprofit that will help improve infrastructure needs throughout the world.

With their parents as guests, they said among the ways their parents have supported them are by providing an environment conducive to education, instilling in them the importance of education and a strong work ethic and a drive to achieve excellence in anything.