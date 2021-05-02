Bryan Rotary Club gives more than $10,000 in grants to teachers

The Bryan Rotary Club awarded 12 teachers in Bryan a total of more than $10,000 through its annual mini grant program.
“It just means a lot that there’s a group in our community who supports teachers, whether they’re in Bryan ISD or the private schools, and that they’re willing to help us provide ways to help our kids be successful,” Houston Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Marie Jenson said.
The Bryan Rotary Club’s mini grant program provides up to $1,000 to public and private school educators in Bryan for programs and items their school’s budget does not cover.
Jenson said teachers put in extra time and effort and their own money to fund ideas they think would benefit their students, but there is a cutoff point. Jenson’s $994 grant provided a set of dictionaries for each fourth-grade classroom that also include thesaurus entries for each word.
She said she sees the impact of the grants every year because the programs and supplies are used annually. She called the support a blessing.
“It’s inspiring and exciting to see so many innovative and different ways that teachers work in the classroom,” said Crystal Dupré, grant committee chair and publisher of The Eagle. “COVID really changed the way they operate, and they were forced to learn and implement on the fly. Seeing all the amazing things happening in the classroom gives me comfort to know that our children and future leaders really are in good hands.”
Susan Forst, an English language arts instructional coach at Bowen Elementary School, said after purchasing items needed for COVID-19 safety, the school did not have the budget this year to fund an unlimited license of the Google Chrome extension Screencastify to help teachers provide virtual lessons.
In her 43 years in education, Forst said, this year has been the most challenging and most rewarding.
“Bottom line is it’s about the kids,” she said.
Darla Moore, a second-grade teacher at Allen Academy, used her $350 grant to purchase a unit called Rooted in Reading that includes a monthly series of books that incorporates vocabulary, grammar and comprehension, activities and crafts with each book.
“I love these units,” she said. “I don’t know how else to say it. It’s just so hands-on. … We’re either coloring or cutting or we’re acting things out; it’s just very hands-on.”
Neal Elementary School teacher Agustin Lara, who has received multiple mini grants from the club in the course of his 22 years of teaching, called the Rotarians angels for providing teachers with the grants. When he first received a Bryan Rotary Club mini grant, he said, they were capped at $250.
The extra funds, he said, have helped support the school’s vegetable garden and Ballet Folklorico. Lara’s 2021 grant provided $914 for recess equipment. With the money, he was able to purchase equipment such as soccer balls, basketballs, hula hoops, jump ropes, Frisbees, chalk and Rubik’s Cubes, along with hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray.