Bryan Rotary Club gives more than $10,000 in grants to teachers

The Bryan Rotary Club awarded 12 teachers in Bryan a total of more than $10,000 through its annual mini grant program.

“It just means a lot that there’s a group in our community who supports teachers, whether they’re in Bryan ISD or the private schools, and that they’re willing to help us provide ways to help our kids be successful,” Houston Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Shawn Marie Jenson said.

The Bryan Rotary Club’s mini grant program provides up to $1,000 to public and private school educators in Bryan for programs and items their school’s budget does not cover.

Jenson said teachers put in extra time and effort and their own money to fund ideas they think would benefit their students, but there is a cutoff point. Jenson’s $994 grant provided a set of dictionaries for each fourth-grade classroom that also include thesaurus entries for each word.

She said she sees the impact of the grants every year because the programs and supplies are used annually. She called the support a blessing.