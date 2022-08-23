Bryan ISD summer graduates overcame obstacles, setbacks to earn high school diploma

Eighteen students from Bryan earned their high school diplomas Monday during the district’s summer commencement ceremony at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center.

Seventeen of those graduates earned diplomas from Mary Catherine Harris School — MC Harris — and one graduate represented Rudder High School.

“All of our kids have a story,” Karen Kaspar, principal of MC Harris, said. “Just finishing school is huge because they came here believing that they couldn’t do it, and they did it. They really do persevere, and they find a way to get it done.”

Kimberly Guess, principal at Bowen Elementary School and the night’s commencement speaker, said the graduates have heard people’s congratulations over the last few days, weeks and months. Many times, she said, these wishes are met with an automatic response of thanks, as if someone had complimented their clothes or told them happy birthday.

“But what I want to make sure you hear tonight is that what you’ve done over the last four years and last few months specifically deserves big congratulations,” she said during Monday’s ceremony. “It deserves recognition. It deserves a dedicated moment in time for you to look back and recognize every struggle you overcame to get here; every bump in the road that you maneuvered around; every dead end that stopped you, but you made the decision to turn around and find another way.

“Those moments of struggle that felt so impossible that sometimes set us on fire inside, that make us doubt what we we’re capable of doing. These moments are also your moments of grit. They are your moments of perseverance. They are your moments of success. These parts of our lives, these experiences, stack up and create a journey that is unforgettable and unique to you. So tonight is huge; it’s important, and it matters.”

Life is not always easy, Guess said, and the graduates’ accomplishment shows they are “determined to be great” and make themselves proud. She told the crowd her background is not too different than some of the graduates’ stories. She grew up in a single-mother household in Bryan, always looking for a ride with a house key on her lanyard and obstacles — “quiet struggles” — that derailed her plans.

“Tonight is one more page in your success story,” Guess said. “What I hope you focus on after tonight is the momentum to keep going. Take this feeling and turn your focus to growing even more. What will the rest of your success story hold?”

One graduate, Iris Fuentes-Saldana, said earning her high school diploma was special because at one point in her high school career she did not think she would graduate. She frequently skipped class, did not care about her credits and found herself in truancy court because of her actions. Even her friends doubted she could do it, she said.

Fuentes-Saldana credited the teachers at MC Harris for helping her, cheering her on and keeping her going, even when she wanted to give up.

“I think if it weren’t for them, I really wouldn’t have been able to graduate,” she said.

Her family, which was in the audience cheering her on, also motivated her as her parents made sure she had what she needed and encouraged her to earn her high school diploma.

Kaspar said that support is important, and she loves to see how many people come out to support the graduates. Some of the students and graduates deal with very adult things, including raising children.

She said there are new students at MC Harris now, and the school staff is trying to help them realize they can accomplish their goals.

“One kid on Friday said, ‘I just need someone to tell me I can do it, and remind me that I can do it.’ He was used to hearing people say, ‘You’re not going to be able to do it.’ … None of the older children have graduated, so he wants to be the first one,” Kaspar said.

She said it is important for students to realize people care about them, are there to check up on them and their progress and miss them when they are not at school.

Kaspar said the school works to remove any barrier, allowing students to work on weekends or at night, saying school is year round.

“The goal is to graduate, so whatever it takes,” she said.

Fuentes-Saldana said now that she has her diploma, she plans to go to Blinn College for at least two years in pursuit of a career as a vet tech or a veterinarian.

“I always loved animals since I was a little girl,” she said. “Ever since I lost my first pet, I said I’m going to become a veterinarian because losing a pet hurts a lot, and I want to be able to help other people to keep their pets with them for many more years.”

Kaspar said some students work through weekends or evenings to finish their coursework. A few of Monday’s graduates earned their degrees early, while others pushed through adversity and obstacles to complete the requirements necessary to cross the stage.

Kaspar said one of her favorite moments of the ceremony was when students were given roses to present to people who were instrumental in them getting to graduation.

“It’s just such a nice way of them to recognize the support that they do have,” she said. “I always really like that. I like to see who they go to to give their rose to. Sometimes it’s school staff; most of the time, it’s family That’s always a special part.”

Kaspar told the graduates that the ceremony is a time to feel pride, happiness, accomplishment and appreciation.

“We are very proud of each and every one of you,” she said during the ceremony, instructing the graduates to move their tassels. “You are now official. Congratulations.”