Bryan ISD Showcase at First Friday brings in thousands to explore district opportunities

Thousands of Bryan students, staff members, administrators and community members joined together at this year’s Bryan ISD Showcase, held for the first time as part of the First Friday activities in downtown.

“This is about our students tonight. This is all about the amazing things that our students are doing, and our staff,” Bryan Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said.

District campuses and programs had booths set up along East 26th Street with games, demonstrations of their projects and performances from cheerleaders, dance teams and musical groups. Before moving to downtown, the event had been held at SFA Middle School and Rudder High School, and had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Sally Ryan, a Jones Elementary third grade bilingual teacher and STEM Club coordinator, enjoyed having the showcase at First Friday where her students were showing their coding skills by leading people through demonstrations of the robots they programmed.

“I don’t think a lot of people know what we do, especially in a school in north Bryan,” she said. “They don’t know things like that are happening in some of our schools. They know what’s happening in their neighborhood schools, but in a school like Anson Jones, which is here in north Bryan, they don’t know that these fantastic things are going on.”

Arden Nacianceno, a fourth grader at Johnson Elementary and a member of the school’s Dancing Jaguars, said it felt amazing to represent her school’s cultures.

“We are so proud to be able to really put on and demonstrate all the opportunities that we have in Bryan ISD,” Bryan school board member Fran Duane said. “Really, it’s an incredible opportunity for people to be able to walk by in a casual atmosphere, enjoy Downtown Bryan, but also see that we are offering so many different things that there’s really something here for anyone, everyone.”

It is a representation of the district’s goal of producing well-rounded students.

Jessica Martinez, a parent of Bowen Elementary students, said she liked how inclusive the event was for students.

“It’s neat,” she said about the event being part of First Friday. “I would think that this would bring people from out of town here maybe to actually want to come live here.” She said it has a feel of an Austin-like festival without being in a big city.

Carrabine said the number of people exceeded her expectations. Conversations about moving the showcase to First Friday began around Christmas. Originally scheduled for February, they pushed the event back due to concerns over COVID-19 spikes. She suggested the showcase could be held further away from the standard First Friday activities, but the Downtown Bryan Association countered her suggestion with its own, inviting the showcase to take place in the midst of the First Friday booths.

“It’s a beautiful partnership,” she said of the city and school relationship. “I never dreamed it would turn out to be this big.”

Carrabine laughed that the timing was coincidentally perfect, ending her first full official week as superintendent with the school board approving her contract March 28.

“This is so special to me to be able to come out here in this role and to be a part of this and show what I already know,” she said. “I already know we’re amazing, and have these things happening on a grand scale, so now the entire community gets to take a look at what we’re doing.”

Bowen Elementary Principal Bridget Cooper said said she enjoyed the event bringing people together, including some of her former students who now have their own children in Bryan schools.

“We are stunned,” Duane said of the turnout, saying the partnership between the city and school district is the only way it works. “There are people and parents and kids and friend groups and extended family. There’s people from all over, all walking around together, trying games, picking up swag, doing art projects with Bowen Elementary over here, playing games at Bryan High. There is something for everybody, but there are people from all over.”

