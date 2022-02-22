Bryan ISD set to name lone finalist in superintendent search

The Bryan school board will meet at noon Friday for a special meeting to name the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

Ginger Carrabine has been serving as interim superintendent since Sept. 23 after taking over for Christie Whitbeck, who took over the superintendent position in the Fort Bend school district. Whitbeck, who moved to Bryan from Fort Bend, served as Bryan's superintendent from April 2017 until September 2021.

To help find the next superintendent, the Bryan school district entered into a contract with the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services. TASB hosted a leadership profile survey and two community involvement sessions to help the district understand what the community hoped to find in the next Bryan superintendent.

Part of Friday's agenda also includes terminating that contract.

In addition to discussions regarding the superintendent position, the school board also will discuss the 2022 redistricting process for single-member districts to reflect the 2020 Census data.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Bryan ISD Administration Building located at 801 S. Ennis Street.

