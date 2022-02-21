Bryan ISD selects names for new intermediate school, maintenance and transportation facility

The Bryan school district’s third intermediate school and new maintenance and transportation facility officially have new names.
The new intermediate school will be named for O. W. Sadberry Sr., and the maintenance and transportation facility will take the name of longtime district employee Ruby Haliburton.
Bryan school board members approved the Naming Committee’s recommendation unanimously Monday night, and Executive Director of School Leadership Brian Merrell said both committees’ decisions to recommend the names were unanimous also.
The recommendation came after community members used a survey to submit hundreds of names for the committee to consider.
In selecting a name for the two facilities, Merrell said, the committee considered deceased, distinguished Texans who reflected the “ideals and high standards” of the school district and the Essential Eight character traits. Another factor both committees wanted to honor someone who was a representation of the Brazos Valley.
“Bryan ISD is proud to be able to honor these two incredibly deserving individuals,” Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said.
Haliburton, who graduated from Bryan’s E.A. Kemp High School in 1962, began serving as a bus driver in the district from 1985.
“Over the next 36 years, until her death in April 2021, she was the first and last educator generations of Bryan students saw every day,” a press release from the school district stated. “Haliburton’s smile, warm heart and ability to connect with students left lasting impressions that made her bus riders look forward to going to school, and doing their best.”
Merrell said it is exciting to place Haliburton’s name on the maintenance and transportation facility, which will include other departments as well.
“That’s someone who would have walked into that building. That’s someone that would have officed out there. I don’t know that you could come up with a better name than Ruby,” he said.
Sadberry, who served as principal of Bryan’s Booker T. Washington Elementary School from 1949-1970, helped encourage African American students in Bryan pursue higher education and helped guide the school district through the integration process after the elementary school burned a year before integration, according to a press release from the district.
It stated he also helped integrate the Bryan public library, and Merrell noted Sadberry helped house Tuskegee Airmen and other Black military officers stationed at the Bryan Air Field in the 1950s.
George Vaults, a graduate of E. A. Kemp High School, said Sadberry was a “born teacher,” and it will be a “great inspiration” to have him as a role model for students attending the new O. W. Sadberry Intermediate School.
“It would let other African American youngsters know that someone has made an impact on our community, and this is the results,” he said.
Merrell said hearing people’s stories of the buildings’ namesakes were one of the most exciting things about the naming process.
Vaults, who attended Monday’s meeting, credited Sadberry, nicknamed “Prof,” with leading him to enroll at Prairie View A&M University and embark on his own career in education that included serving as principal in the North Forest school district, as superintendent in the Calvert school district and as a policymaker at the Texas Education Agency for 17 years.
“Thank God that Mr. Sadberry took me to Prairie View, got me a job at Prairie View,” he said. “… I worked all during the summer, and the following year I started. I took a major in kinesiology because of Mr. Oliver Sadberry.”
Vaults said Sadberry and his wife, Sylvia, were at two of his three graduations: from Prairie View with his bachelor’s degree and from the University of North Texas with his first master’s degree. They were not at his graduation from the University of Houston when he earned his second master’s degree.
The son of a farmer, Vaults said, he was the first person in his family to graduate, and Sadberry is the reason helping on the farm was not his goal.
“My life’s journeys are not dissimilar from others; in order to be successful we may need advice and, sometimes, a little nudge to help us along the way,” Vaults wrote in a testimony in support of Sadberry as the namesake of the new school. “I am extremely proud and appreciative of Prof O. W. Sadberry for advising me and giving me that little nudge along the way.”
Vaults and other former students and community members who collected 251 names on a petition to name a school after Sadberry are also working to put together a monument in honor of Sadberry and his son, Oliver Wayne Sadberry, Jr.
Both the intermediate school and maintenance and transportation facilities are part of the 2020 bond.