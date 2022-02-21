Bryan ISD selects names for new intermediate school, maintenance and transportation facility

George Vaults, a graduate of E. A. Kemp High School, said Sadberry was a “born teacher,” and it will be a “great inspiration” to have him as a role model for students attending the new O. W. Sadberry Intermediate School.

“It would let other African American youngsters know that someone has made an impact on our community, and this is the results,” he said.

Merrell said hearing people’s stories of the buildings’ namesakes were one of the most exciting things about the naming process.

Vaults, who attended Monday’s meeting, credited Sadberry, nicknamed “Prof,” with leading him to enroll at Prairie View A&M University and embark on his own career in education that included serving as principal in the North Forest school district, as superintendent in the Calvert school district and as a policymaker at the Texas Education Agency for 17 years.

“Thank God that Mr. Sadberry took me to Prairie View, got me a job at Prairie View,” he said. “… I worked all during the summer, and the following year I started. I took a major in kinesiology because of Mr. Oliver Sadberry.”