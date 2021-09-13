Bryan ISD outlines virtual academy for K-6, seeks interest from parents

“It certainly would not be for situation where they are temporary in nature, but more of this is your school, this is your teacher, and there would be live synchronous instruction,” Ybarra said. Attendance and participation in the live synchronous instruction would be required for attendance.

The virtual academy will utilize the Schoology learning management system, so students will follow a schedule as if they were on campus, she said. However, all testing — local and state assessments — would happen in person with teachers available as proctors.

Students will have to be accepted into the virtual academy, which will operate as its own school and have its own accountability rating. Senate Bill 15, which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott Sept. 9 and allows for virtual instruction, established eligibility requirements for students who were enrolled in virtual learning for at least 50% of the 2020-2021 school year.

Eligible students must have passed the previous year’s STAAR, if applicable, maintained a C grade or higher in core content classes, had good attendance and had no more than 10 unexcused absences in a six-month period while enrolled in virtual instruction, Ybarra said.